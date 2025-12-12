Advertisement
    Important Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Bitcoin OG Bets $392 Million on Ethereum, Dogecoin Jumps 61% in Volume — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 21:20
    Crypto market today: Ripple reveals New York as host city for Swell; DOGE sees a 61% activity surge on exchanges; Long-time BTC holder is going insanely bullish on Ethereum.
    Important Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Bitcoin OG Bets $392 Million on Ethereum, Dogecoin Jumps 61% in Volume — Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin OG increases aggressive long position on Ethereum

    Long-time Bitcoin holder is going insanely bullish on Ethereum despite ETH price being in the red.

    • Ethereum long. A long-time Bitcoin holder (“1011short”) has significantly increased his Ethereum long, now holding 120,094 ETH.

    According to Lookonchain, a Bitcoin OG is going massively long on Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and even increasing his bullish bet on the cryptocurrency. The long-time Bitcoin holder who has previously held an Ethereum long position is now seen increasing it.

    • Far from liquidation. His liquidation price sits at $2,234.69, still well below ETH’s current price of $3,193.

    According to Lookonchain, BitcoinOG (1011short) keeps adding more to his ETH long, increasing his position to 120,094 ETH. His liquidation price is at $2,234.69, which is still far from the current ETH price of $3,193.

    This is in line with the recent accumulation stint seen among large ETH holders. According to Lookonchain, Tom Lee's Bitmine just bought another 33,504 ETH worth $112.06 million over the past six hours.

    Ripple reveals New York as host city for Swell 

    Ripple will be hosting back-to-back Swell events in New York.

    • Big announcement. Ripple announced that its annual Swell conference will be held Oct. 27–29 in New York City.

    Ripple has just revealed that Swell, its major annual conference, will take place Oct. 27–29 in New York City. 

    "Not only are we returning to New York, but we’re also coming back bigger than ever and combining Swell and Apex to create a single, unified event," Ripple said. 

    Ripple’s annual Swell events have historically moved around major global financial and tech hubs. The first Swell took place in Toronto in 2017, followed by conferences in San Francisco (2018), Singapore (2019), and more recently in Dubai (2023) and Miami (2024).

    • First time. Hosting New York in consecutive years marks a first for Ripple’s flagship conference.

    Hosting back-to-back New York events would be an unprecedented move for Ripple’s flagship conference. Swell 2025 in New York was one of the most talked‑about events of the year for the XRP community. It brought together heavyweights from traditional finance, regulatory circles, policymakers, and the fastest‑growing parts of the blockchain world. 

    DOGE trading activity surges ahead of key Fed decision

    Dogecoin has seen a 61% activity surge on spot exchanges as traders position ahead of crucial market catalyst.

    • Activity surge. Dogecoin spot-exchange activity jumped 61% as traders positioned ahead of a major Federal Reserve announcement.

    Dogecoin has seen a 61% activity surge on spot exchanges as traders positioned ahead of one of the most consequential Federal Reserve decisions of the year. 

    The crypto market rose ahead of this macro signal, with most coins, including Dogecoin, trading in green. Dogecoin rose at the start of the week; the dog coin started rising from a low of $0.134 on Dec. 7 to reach a high of $0.153, before easing.

    • On the verge of breakout. Dogecoin has traded between $0.131 and $0.156 since Nov. 21; a confirmed breakout requires a close above $0.156.

    Dogecoin rose for two days at a stretch from Dec. 8 to 9, as its price saw a relief rally after a slump in early December. The dog coin has traded in a range between $0.131 and $0.156 since Nov. 21. It will be watched next if Dogecoin breaks out from its current trading range, with a confirmed break above $0.156 required.

    #XRP #Ripple News #Ethereum #Bitcoin #Dogecoin
