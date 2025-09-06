Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    ETH to $5,000 Cancelled? Key Market Signal Just Emerged

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 13:48
    Ethereum price trading in red
    Advertisement
    ETH to $5,000 Cancelled? Key Market Signal Just Emerged
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum neared the $5,000 mark in late August, but its rally stopped short, however reaching an all-time high of $4,955 on Aug. 24.

    Advertisement

    Since this date, Ethereum has fluctuated in a range between $4,209 and $4,797, with the price failing to reach $5,000.

    At the time of writing, ETH was trading down 3.67% in the last 24 hours to $4,295 as crypto markets fell after an initial rise in response to weak U.S. job growth that had sparked hopes for a September rate cut.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection
    Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data
    XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/29/2025 - 12:25
    1,444,060% ETH Gain: $48 Ethereum Holding Turns into Fortune After 10 Years
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    As the market awaits the next major move, analysts are hinting at indications that Ethereum might have formed a local top, beyond which upside momentum might not be feasible in the short term.

    According to Maartunn, a community analyst at CryptoQuant, ETH futures remain under pressure. This is as net taker volume is heavily skewed with sellers hitting the bid with $570 million more than buyers. Maartunn added that historically, this level of aggressive selling has appeared near local tops.

    Ethereum ETFs see outflows

    On Sept. 5, Ethereum spot ETFs saw total net outflows of $447 million, the second-largest in history and reversing a month-long trend of major inflows. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded total net outflows of $160 million, with none of the 12 ETFs posting net inflows.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/29/2025 - 20:24
    $557 Million in Ethereum Bought in Minutes as Bulls Show Up
    ByCaroline Amosun

    According to Glassnode, over 50% of Ethereum ETF inflows have coincided with rising CME open interest, suggesting that TradFi activity might not be purely directional. This might suggest a blend of outright exposure and arbitrage strategies as ETH trades below local highs.

    In recent news, an Ethereum ICO participant has staked 150,000 ETH worth $656 million after being dormant for eight years. The participant received 300,000 ETH for $93,300 at the time of the ICO.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 13:32
    'Crypto Far From Over,' Jeremie Davinci Lambasts Skeptics Out Loud
    ByYuri Molchan
    Price Analysis
    Sep 6, 2025 - 13:19
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 13:48
    ETH to $5,000 Cancelled? Key Market Signal Just Emerged
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 13:32
    'Crypto Far From Over,' Jeremie Davinci Lambasts Skeptics Out Loud
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 6, 2025 - 13:19
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 6
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all