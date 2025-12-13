Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP-Solana Bridge Goes Live? Here Is What to Know

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 13/12/2025 - 17:22
    XRP, a Ripple-linked cryptocurrency, might soon be seamlessly bridged to Solana (SOL), the fastest-growing smart contracts platform right now.
    Advertisement
    XRP-Solana Bridge Goes Live? Here Is What to Know
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A total of $122 billion of liquidity in XRP, a Ripple-linked cryptocurrency and the fifth largest digital asset, might soon be able to seamlessly migrate to Solana (SOL). As announced by Solana Foundation's representative, a bridge between Solana (SOL) and XRP Ledger is on the way.

    XRP liquidity to flow into Solana: Announcement

    Solana Foundation is building a permissionless bridge to XRP Ledger to integrate Solana into the XRPFi ecosystem. The announcement was made by the Foundation's Vibhu Norby amid Solana Breakpoint 2025, the biggest Solana community conference.

    As explained by Vibhu in his X post, with this bridge, XRP will be available in Solana (SOL) dApps like a regular Solana-based asset. It means that XRP liquidity will be able to debut in every DeFi protocol on Solana (SOL).

    Advertisement

    Namely, XRP holders will be able to earn yield by lending their coins, act as liquidity providers with XRP-SOL and other pairs, buy tokenized stocks and RWAs, participate in prediction markets and much more.

    The bridge will be launched using LayerZero and HexTrust tech developments with non-custodial design from day one:

    And like any good bridge, your XRP on Solana is always redeemable 1:1 for XRP on the ledger itself. It is self-custodial from end to end.

    Advertisement

    As a result, the XRP community will be able to benefit from their holdings with no need for routing on centralized exchanges, Vibhu concluded.

    Community shows moderate optimism

    The announcement was met with general optimism by both the XRP army and the Solana community. Enthusiasts from both camps believe that XRP integration with Solana (SOL) will bring more users and liquidity to Solana DeFi.

    As covered by U.Today previously, this September, XRP Ledger received one more mechanism of integration with Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/20/2025 - 10:19
    First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details
    ByVladislav Sopov

    The first ever stablecoin that can be minted with XRP as a collateral went live on EVM L1 Flare. Thanks to Flare's DeFi Enosys, XRP-backed assets can be used in DeFi on EVM.

    #XRP News #Solana News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 17:00
    656,287,425,149 SHIB in 24 Hours: Can Shiba Inu Still Be Saved?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Dec 13, 2025 - 16:30
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 17:22
    XRP-Solana Bridge Goes Live? Here Is What to Know
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 17:00
    656,287,425,149 SHIB in 24 Hours: Can Shiba Inu Still Be Saved?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Dec 13, 2025 - 16:30
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 13
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD