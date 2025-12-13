XRP-Solana Bridge Goes Live? Here Is What to Know

Advertisement

A total of $122 billion of liquidity in XRP, a Ripple-linked cryptocurrency and the fifth largest digital asset, might soon be able to seamlessly migrate to Solana (SOL). As announced by Solana Foundation's representative, a bridge between Solana (SOL) and XRP Ledger is on the way.

XRP liquidity to flow into Solana: Announcement

Solana Foundation is building a permissionless bridge to XRP Ledger to integrate Solana into the XRPFi ecosystem. The announcement was made by the Foundation's Vibhu Norby amid Solana Breakpoint 2025, the biggest Solana community conference.

As explained by Vibhu in his X post, with this bridge, XRP will be available in Solana (SOL) dApps like a regular Solana-based asset. It means that XRP liquidity will be able to debut in every DeFi protocol on Solana (SOL).

Namely, XRP holders will be able to earn yield by lending their coins, act as liquidity providers with XRP-SOL and other pairs, buy tokenized stocks and RWAs, participate in prediction markets and much more.

The bridge will be launched using LayerZero and HexTrust tech developments with non-custodial design from day one:

As a result, the XRP community will be able to benefit from their holdings with no need for routing on centralized exchanges, Vibhu concluded.

Community shows moderate optimism

The announcement was met with general optimism by both the XRP army and the Solana community. Enthusiasts from both camps believe that XRP integration with Solana (SOL) will bring more users and liquidity to Solana DeFi.

As covered by U.Today previously, this September, XRP Ledger received one more mechanism of integration with Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains.

The first ever stablecoin that can be minted with XRP as a collateral went live on EVM L1 Flare. Thanks to Flare's DeFi Enosys, XRP-backed assets can be used in DeFi on EVM.