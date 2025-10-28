AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk's Grokipedia Bitcoin Article Reveals Satoshi's Vision

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 13:40
    AI-age Wikipedia might have just dropped following the release of Elon Musk's Grokipedia.
    Advertisement
    Elon Musk's Grokipedia Bitcoin Article Reveals Satoshi's Vision
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As a substitute for Wikipedia, Elon Musk's most recent project, Grokipedia, was formally launched today and is already gathering the public's attention. According to reports, the platform Musk is referring to is a smarter AI-enhanced encyclopedia for the modern web and has amassed 800,000 articles, which is a significant amount for a platform that has only recently gone live.

    AI-powered Wikipedia?

    Grokipedia is positioning itself as a competitor based on quality depth and adaptive intelligence rather than quantity, with its eight million entries still far behind Wikipedia's. The Bitcoin article on Grokipedia that delves deeply into the history, workings and development of the biggest cryptocurrency in the world might be an interesting read for crypto enthusiasts. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/27/2025 - 20:39
    Bitcoin Purchase Is Bet Against Gold: Peter Schiff
    ByCaroline Amosun

    HOT Stories
    PayPal to Become First Wallet in ChatGPT Thanks to New Deal With OpenAI
    Morning Crypto Report: $1 Billion XRP Secured, Litecoin Price Spikes Ahead of ETF Launch, Zcash (ZEC) Overbought: Warning
    First Bitcoiner to Go to Space Slams BIP-444: 'A Bad Idea'
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Destroyed $600,000,000 Resistance Level, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Battle Next, Is Ethereum's (ETH) $4,200 Temporary?

    The technical underpinnings of Bitcoin and its economic impact are both clearly covered, something that is uncommon in popular encyclopedias that usually very briefly cover the history of digital gold. The strong incorporation of artificial intelligence in Grokipedia is what sets it apart. An AI system that can synthesize verified data sources, improve structure and remove redundancies writes and maintains each article dynamically.

    Advertisement

    Grokipedia's model

    In place of community edits, AI models manage coherence and fact-checking in real time combining the effectiveness of machine learning with the dependability of curated knowledge. This gives readers a multilayered perspective on the Bitcoin entry in particular, including historical milestones, blockchain fundamentals, macroeconomic relevance and even current adoption trends, all in one factual and readable narrative. Grokipedia might become the first true competitor of Wikipedia.

    With the Bitcoin page serving as an example — possibly the most in-depth Bitcoin article ever published by any digital encyclopedia — it has the potential to become the definitive knowledge hub of the AI age thanks to a combination of AI-curated accuracy and human-readable synthesis.

    #AI #Elon Musk #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 13:01
    'Nonsense': Binance's CZ Responds to Speculation of 190-Billion-Yuan Net Worth
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 12:09
    Ethereum (ETH): $5,000 Is Next Price Target, Institutional Flows Show
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes with the finale edition of the year in Oman — Where Vision Meets Vigilance to Secure the Sultanate’s Digital Tomorrow
    WEEX Powers Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Strengthening Ties with Local Community As Most KOL Friendly Exchange
    MWX to Launch First AI Token Marketplace on Aerodrome, Expanding Global SME Access
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 13:40
    Elon Musk's Grokipedia Bitcoin Article Reveals Satoshi's Vision
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 13:01
    'Nonsense': Binance's CZ Responds to Speculation of 190-Billion-Yuan Net Worth
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 12:09
    Ethereum (ETH): $5,000 Is Next Price Target, Institutional Flows Show
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all