Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Destroyed $600,000,000 Resistance Level, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Battle Next, Is Ethereum's (ETH) $4,200 Temporary?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitcoin is breaking through multiple important levels, resulting in more than a $600,000,000 trading volume spike, with the possibility of continuing to move above $115,000. Shiba Inu and Ethereum tell a different story as their prices are yet to reach important resistances.

Bitcoin breaks through

Bitcoin easily passed through an enormous resistance level, with more than $600 million in trading volume, and the $115,000 mark may soon decide whether the biggest cryptocurrency in the world is prepared to start an uptrend again.

Bitcoin has returned to this resistance zone, which has historically served as both a ceiling and a starting point for significant price increases. Bitcoin, which is currently trading slightly below $115,700, has demonstrated remarkable fortitude in the face of recent market volatility and macro uncertainty.

The asset has regained structural stability, as shown by its recovery from the $108,000 support zone and its robust bounce above the 100- and 200-day moving averages. The successful confirmation of a bullish reversal pattern on the daily time frame could lead to a substantial surge in momentum buying if Bitcoin is able to close decisively above $115,000.

Advertisement

Technically speaking, this level is consistent with earlier rejection points that stopped Bitcoin’s advance in the middle of September. If it were broken, the local downtrend would be invalidated, and the next important targets, $118,000 and $120,000, would be set up. The Relative Strength Index is rising from neutral levels, and volume indicators are beginning to depict renewed market participation, both of which point to the rebuilding of market energy.

Another argument in favor of the bullish position is the general sentiment. On-chain activity and trading volume have started to increase once more, suggesting that investors who have been absent are coming back as trust is restored. The move could signal the change from recovery to rally if the breakout above $115,000 holds, and Bitcoin might resume its accelerated uptrend phase from earlier this year.

The future of Bitcoin, to put it simply, depends on one crucial factor. Expect Bitcoin to soar if $115,000 breaks cleanly, possibly paving the way for a fresh push toward the mid-$120,000s and higher.

Shiba Inu consolidation move

As the token continues to consolidate within a narrow range just above its recent support, Shiba Inu is getting close to a critical juncture. The next move will probably determine whether SHIB can finally stage a significant recovery or continue to be stuck in its current stagnation phase, following weeks of muted price action.

Stable above its local support at $0.0000098, which has served as a defensive zone on multiple occasions during October, SHIB is currently trading at about $0.00001045. The 50-day and 100-day moving averages provide a more substantial barrier at $0.0000120, after which there is immediate resistance to watch at $0.0000118. Because they have continuously capped upward attempts, these dynamic resistance levels will be crucial battlegrounds for bulls in the upcoming sessions.

The 200-day moving average is waiting for a short-term rally toward $0.0000130-$0.0000132 if Shiba Inu is able to break above $0.000012. For SHIB to confirm a trend reversal, it would be necessary to convincingly breach this level, which is a long-term structural resistance point.

Investor momentum is weak, though, as evidenced by the recent lack of trading volume and the quiet RSI readings near the neutral 45 zone. This shows that most market participants are still cautious and are awaiting confirmation before making financial commitments. SHIB may retest the lower limit of its current range at $0.0000095 if the resistance levels reject the price once more, which could result in an extension of its consolidation phase into November.

To put it briefly, the next price war for Shiba Inu will be between $0.0000118 and $0.0000120. Failure here would probably confirm the market’s current sluggishness, keeping SHIB grounded for the time being. However, a breakout above could inspire fresh hope and short-term upward momentum.

Ethereum's impressive recovery

In recent days, Ethereum has recovered impressively, regaining the $4,000 zone and advancing toward $4,200. Nevertheless, Ethereum is currently at one of the most important resistance levels of 2025, which could determine whether the uptrend continues or breaks under its own weight despite the market’s generally bullish sentiment.

At $4,160, ETH is currently bouncing off the $4,200-$4,300 resistance level, which has served as a structural ceiling since early September. Historically, the 200-day exponential moving average, which is a powerful barrier between bullish and bearish momentum, falls within this range. This year, every attempt to break through it has ended in a complete reversal or a significant pullback, and the setup now appears frighteningly similar.

Although encouraging, speculative volume has driven the market’s recent recovery more so than fundamental demand. At 53, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that the market is neutral to slightly overbought. As Ethereum approaches a technical exhaustion point, volume momentum has flattened out in comparison to the August surges, indicating that buyers are losing ground.

To put it briefly, $4,200 represents a short-term ceiling – a price barrier that Ethereum needs to firmly overcome in order to maintain its upward trend. Not only will this slow the rally, but it may also signal the end of Ethereum’s recovery, returning the asset to a bearish outlook for the coming weeks.