Bitcoin Purchase Is Bet Against Gold: Peter Schiff

In a recent X post, the outspoken gold advocate and long-time Bitcoin critic argued that gold’s value stems from its ancient role as a tangible store of wealth, while Bitcoin remains speculative, volatile, and devoid of intrinsic value. According to Schiff, “buying Bitcoin is essentially a bet against gold.”

He further emphasized that Bitcoin is neither a reliable store of value nor a modern preservation tool for wealth, but rather a risky speculative gamble positioned against gold itself.

Bitcoin holders finally agree with Schiff

In a rare moment of alignment, much of the crypto community appeared to agree with Schiff’s remarks—though for different reasons. Many investors viewed his statement as an unintended compliment, interpreting Bitcoin as a step beyond gold rather than a digital version of it.

Some commentators highlighted that Bitcoin has evolved beyond the constraints of traditional assets, recalling past moments when economists dismissed the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin was sold to investors as digital gold. Not only does Bitcoin have nothing in common with gold as a commodity, but it's actually inversely correlated with gold. Rather than being a digital proxy for gold, it's digital anti-gold. It's become another way to bet against gold. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) October 27, 2025

One user referenced a 2014 Chinese finance program where an economist rejected 100 BTC on air as “worthless,” a sum now valued in the millions, suggesting Schiff might one day reverse his stance.

Bitcoin is greater than digital gold

Supporters argued that Bitcoin should not behave like gold, as both assets serve different purposes. Gold preserves existing wealth, while Bitcoin creates new opportunities for growth in the digital economy.

The broader sentiment echoed that Bitcoin isn’t “digital gold” at all — it’s something greater.