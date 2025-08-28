Advertisement
    Did Strategy's Saylor Just Make Elon Musk Reference for Bitcoin?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 9:40
    Strategy's Saylor definitely thinks a lot about Roman Empire as he goes "Bitcoin Maximus," similar to Elon Musk’s popular meme
    Cover image via U.Today
    Michael Saylor has added a new layer to his ongoing Bitcoin narrative, this time with a Roman twist. In a post shared with his followers, he styled himself as "Bitcoin Maximus," attaching an image where he appears in full classical attire against a backdrop that looks straight out of the Roman Empire. 

    The post has some resemblance to what Elon Musk, Tesla founder and world's richest man, did this year in May. As a reminder, Musk changed his X profile name to "Kekius Maximus" as a nod to meme culture, and it got a lot of reactions before he took it down.

    Saylor's version is a whole other ball game. The playful caption hides a balance sheet that puts most institutions in the same category to shame. 

    Bitcoin empire of Strategy and Saylor

    Strategy now has 632,457 BTC, adding another 3,081 coins this week, with an average cost of $73,527 per coin. That is an investment of about $46.5 billion and a market value of almost $71.5 billion. That puts the company's profits at over 53%, even with all the ups and downs we have seen this cycle. 

    Not many companies, if any, have tied their corporate future so closely to Bitcoin.

    The Roman reference, whether or not it was intentionally aligned with Musk's earlier rebranding, plays into Saylor's larger image-building strategy. Saylor is not just another passing character in crypto's meme culture; he is the self-appointed defender of a digital empire that he is still growing.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy News #Strategy News #Elon Musk
