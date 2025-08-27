Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's Fall to $110,000 With This Controversial Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, cofounder of Strategy and a vocal Bitcoin supporter, has taken to the X social media network to publish a post as he reacted to BTC’s reversal to the $110,000 level after it failed to stay above $112,000.

Saylor’s tweet ignited the global crypto community, triggering a discussion.

Saylor makes major Bitcoin reminder

Michael Saylor traditionally publishes an image generated by AI. This time, Bitcoin is depicted as a sparkling and shining skyscraper, which looks like it is made of electricity.

Advertisement

“Bitcoin is Digital Property,” the caption states. Saylor has long been claiming Bitcoin to be a digital property, saying that, in the future, BTC will power all financial markets and banks, and suggesting various ways of renting one’s “digital property” to make a high income.

Bitcoin is Digital Property pic.twitter.com/Do6r2CZP6P — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 27, 2025

Strategy grabs 3,081 BTC on dip

On Monday, Saylor announced that his Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy, took advantage of the Bitcoin dip and acquired a substantial 3,081 BTC worth approximately $359.9 million. The purchase was made at roughly $115,829 per Bitcoin.

Besides, the company revealed that it had achieved a Bitcoin yield of 25.4% year-to-date. This recent acquisition has boosted the company’s total stash to 632,457 BTC, valued at $70,263,126,643.

Saylor also boasted that since Strategy adopted the Bitcoin standard in August 2020, MSTR has been outperforming every large-cap U.S. stock out of roughly 1,400.