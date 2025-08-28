Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP: Emergency Price Break, Bitcoin (BTC): Losing $100,000 If This Breaks, New Ethereum (ETH) Height Next?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 0:01
    Market shows more risks than opportunities at this point in time
    Advertisement
    XRP: Emergency Price Break, Bitcoin (BTC): Losing $100,000 If This Breaks, New Ethereum (ETH) Height Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP's recent surge has been one of the cryptocurrency market's more promising periods, but the asset is currently at a crucial juncture, where momentum could start to wane. Following a significant upswing that saw the token rise above $3.50, XRP has since retreated into consolidation, and its current price centers on $3.00. The daily chart displays a symmetrical triangle pattern that indicates tightening conditions and an increasing likelihood of a breakdown.

    The technical image draws attention to a delicate equilibrium. While the 200-day EMA at $2.49 provides deeper support, XRP is still holding above its 100-day EMA at $2.76. However, it is evident that buyers are losing steam when they consistently fail to push past $3.20. Despite showing indecision, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still neutral at 48, allowing for additional declines. Should the price close below $2.90, the structure might break down, leaving XRP vulnerable to losses that could negate a large portion of its recent gains.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Trends in volume increase caution. Since the July rally, trading activity has significantly slowed, and the absence of significant inflows points to waning interest. Sentiment could move from consolidation to correction if the symmetrical triangle breaks to the downside in the absence of fresh buying pressure.

    HOT Stories
    XRP: Emergency Price Break, Bitcoin (BTC): Losing $100,000 If This Breaks, New Ethereum (ETH) Height Next?
    Ripple CEO Presents His XRP Credit Card, BlackRock Buys Ethereum Dip, 500 Million Dogecoin Stuns Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin Rockets 1,530% in Liquidation Imbalance in Crypto Bloodbath
    Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?

    The larger story of XRP's recovery has not entirely vanished, though. Even though a reversal is still possible, XRP is still far above its spring levels, and the fact that it has regained the 200-day EMA for the first time in years shows that it is resilient over the long run. But when buyers are unable to maintain higher highs, momentum-driven rallies often stall, and XRP's current configuration appears to be one of those times.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin gets pushed

    The market's path into September may be determined by the technical level that Bitcoin is testing once more. Bitcoin is currently trading at about $111,000, perilously perched on its 100-day EMA after peaking at about $126,000 earlier this summer. In the past, this moving average has served as both powerful resistance and support, but the graph indicates that its defense may be nearing the end. Sellers are in control as Bitcoin repeatedly fails to regain the $115,000-$116,000 range, according to the daily candles.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/27/2025 - 13:14
    Dan Tapiero Names 9 Reasons to Expect Alt Season Ahead
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    There is not much margin for error in the current test of the 100-day EMA, and the breakdown through the 50-day EMA already indicated waning momentum. If Bitcoin is unable to maintain this level, the next logical support is located at the 200-day EMA, which is close to $103,800 and perilously near the psychologically significant $100,000 mark. Because $100,000 lacks the structural support found in previous consolidation zones, this level is especially worrisome.

    It is thinly backed instead, which means that if it breaks, stop-loss orders and leveraged long liquidations could cause the market to move rapidly lower. Before buyers intervene, Bitcoin might swiftly find itself in the mid-90,000s in such a situation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflects this weakening trend, currently hovering around 41, its lowest since spring. Recent bounces have also seen a drop in volume, indicating that buyers are not acting decisively. The bearish momentum is likely to continue in the absence of fresh demand.

    A strong rebound above $115,000, on the other hand, would reverse much of this bearish setup and reopen the way to retesting $120,000+. However, the bulls now have the burden of proof. To sum up, Bitcoin is at a critical juncture. When the 100-day EMA is lost, the market begins to decline toward the 200-day EMA, where $100,000 is the last line of protection. A much more severe correction than most people expect could be in store for the market if that support breaks.

    Ethereum does not forget $5,000

    After several spectacular rallies, Ethereum is still one of the best-performing stocks in the current market cycle, trading close to $4,600. ETH has avoided the kind of steep declines observed in Bitcoin and Solana, in contrast to many other significant cryptocurrencies that have experienced more severe corrections in recent weeks. With $5,000 firmly in sight, Ethereum's resilience makes it a strong contender to reach a new all-time high.

    ETH is riding its 20-day EMA as dynamic support on the daily chart, with higher lows continuously forming since July. With only minor retracements, the asset has been consolidating at higher levels since breaking above key resistance at $4,200.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/27/2025 - 12:45
    300% Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Spike: Trillions in Volume
    ByArman Shirinyan

    On the bullish side, momentum indicators are also in favor. At present, the RSI is close to 61, indicating sound strength without being overextended, allowing for further upward movement. According to the structure, ETH is poised for a further upward leg, and a breakout above $4,800 could easily drive the price up to $5,000 and higher.

    Ethereum's relative strength stems in part from the fact that despite an increase in market volatility, it has escaped significant corrections. ETH has remained under constant upward pressure, while altcoins like Solana and Dogecoin displayed weakness and Bitcoin faltered at significant resistance.

    #XRP #Ethereum #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 22:07
    13.93 Trillion SHIB Restores Hope for Shiba Inu Community
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 20:25
    Bitcoin Forming This Bullish Pattern. Is New ATH Close?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    DEAL Mining Introduces New Income Options for Crypto Newcomers
    Blockchair launches “dApp Gallery” to enrich blockchain data experience
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Draws 10,000+ to World’s Largest Crypto Festival — 2026 Set to Be Even Bigger
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Aug 28, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP: Emergency Price Break, Bitcoin (BTC): Losing $100,000 If This Breaks, New Ethereum (ETH) Height Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 22:07
    13.93 Trillion SHIB Restores Hope for Shiba Inu Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 20:25
    Bitcoin Forming This Bullish Pattern. Is New ATH Close?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all