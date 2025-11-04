Dash (DASH) Crypto Price Jumps by 50% in One Day: Possible Reasons

Advertisement

Dash (DASH), a Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency launched in January 2014, registers a whopping price spike today. It outperforms all of the top 200 cryptocurrencies, adding $1 billion to market cap in three days. This run expands the lineup of privacy cryptocurrencies that rocketed in recent days.

Dash (DASH) surprisingly jumps by 50% in 24 hours

Today, Nov. 4, 2025, Dash (DASH), an old-school privacy-centric cryptocurrency, is the best performer in the top 100 largest cryptos. In just 24 hours, the Dash (DASH) price spiked by over 50% and reached highs unseen since mid-March 2022.

Image by CoinGecko

After this excellent run, the Dash (DASH) price peaked at $145.95. The capitalization of Dash (DASH) added $1 billion in three days and peaked at an unbelievable $1.8 billion. Dash (DASH) is now the 73rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

This spike happened on very big trading volume. With over $2 billion in equivalent traded in 24 hours, the DASH jump also contributed to the liquidations wave today.

In the last day, a total of $1.34 billion positions were erased from the market; 88% were longs. The bulls are decimated by Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $105,000 on major spot exchanges.

Dash (DASH) is the first hybrid cryptocurrency to merge the benefits of the proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-work (PoW) consensus designs. Introduced as a privacy-centric fork of Litecoin (LTC) — which was in turn the lightweight fork of Bitcoin (BTC) — Dash (DASH) garnered much attention in the 2017 bull market.

Privacy crypto season only gaining steam as cycle ends?

Its price hit an ATH on Dec. 20, 2017, above $1,500; even after today's amazing jump, it is trading 91% lower compared to this level.

As covered by U.Today previously, a number of privacy coins rallied in recent days, with no substantial market catalysts.

Both heavyweight privacy cons like Zcash (ZEC) and Monero (XMR) and mid caps like Railgun (RAIL) witnessed triple-digit rallies.

Meanwhile, the sentiment on the market is bearish. Many traders are sure that the peak of this cycle is already in.