Zcash (ZEC) Price Explodes 750% Quarterly, While Solana Developer Ties It to Satoshi

Popular Solana contributor Mert from Helius was the first major builder this cycle, alongside Naval Ravikant, to put Zcash (ZEC) back at the center of the crypto market discussion this year. His posts pulled the old privacy "dino coin" out of years of irrelevance and got crypto enthusiasts speculating on ZEC again.

But Mert actually went further and now ties ZEC supremacy with something stronger — a reminder of what Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, himself once wrote.

Long story short, in 2010, on the old Bitcoin forum, Satoshi said that if zero-knowledge proofs were ever made practical, Bitcoin could be built in a much better and easier way. He admitted that he did not know how to do it.

if you want to understand why certain Bitcoin maxis are violently coping and lashing out about a small 3B coin



they are threatened and have lost the plot



For Mert, that is exactly what Zcash did. Bitcoin is locked in scarcity, but ZEC added privacy at the protocol level, and that makes it look a lot like the upgrade Satoshi imagined but never managed to create.

ZEC price rockets 750% in just two months

The market certainly enjoys the privacy narrative by ZEC, and how it picked up on that idea fast is visible on the ZEC price chart that has ripped more than 750% since August, jumping over $270 after years of being written off.

And it is not just quick flips; more holders are moving coins into shielded addresses, where zk-SNARKs hide amounts and senders inside the chain itself. Data from Zechub shows this trend growing, which means less liquid supply and less pressure from fast sellers.

Put it together and you see why this rally feels different. Zcash is not being treated as a dead altcoin bouncing on hype. With Mert pointing back to Satoshi’s own words, the case being made is simple: ZEC looks like the version of Bitcoin its creator wished for, only delivered years later under a different name.