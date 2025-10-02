Crypto Scams to Hit Next Level? OpenAI Releases Sora 2

Advertisement

A major advancement in AI's capacity to replicate realistic settings and human behavior has been made with the recent announcement of Sora 2, OpenAI's flagship model for creating audio and video. Released in February 2024, the original Sora was likened to the GPT-1 moment for video, an early proof-of-concept that suggested the future of video generation.

Introduction of new model

The leap with Sora 2 is much more sophisticated: the model now obeys physical laws with accuracy rather than just producing static or distorted images. For instance, a missed basketball shot no longer teleports into the hoop but instead realistically bounces off the backboard.

In addition to offering enhanced simulation and entertainment value, Sora 2 also opens up new avenues for deception. Ultra-realistic scam content is one of the major issues facing the cryptocurrency industry in particular.

Different kind of use case

Cryptocurrency scams have so far relied on shoddy deepfake videos of people like Elon Musk, Vitalik Buterin or Michael Saylor promoting phony projects. They were easily recognized as fake by many viewers because of glaring errors or robotic voiceovers. The next generation of scams may be nearly identical to reality thanks to Sora 2's ability to produce natural flowing dialogue and physics-based visuals.

Imagine a very convincing announcement in which Michael Saylor advertises a Bitcoin investment scheme, or Vitalik Buterin seems to introduce a new Ethereum staking program. When combined with Sora 2's capacity to produce dynamic multi-scene videos, scammers could produce fictitious panel discussions, conference speeches or interviews that might initially fool even highly skilled investors.

Ironically, the same technology that is enabling innovations in simulation, education and film could also be used as a weapon to undermine the credibility of online content. Phishing and rug pulls are already problems for the crypto community, but now AI-driven hyper-realistic scams that no longer look fake are a threat.

The release of Sora 2 ought to serve as a warning for anyone who is constantly facing digital content online. Do not believe everything you see on social media or video hosting. Digital watermarking, verification methods and AI-powered scam detection might end up being as important to the future of cryptocurrency as blockchain technology itself. Right now, there is no viable protection from AI scams out there, which is why staying vigilant is your only protection.