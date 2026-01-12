Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly red at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.32% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support at $90,244. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a bounce off to the $92,000 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of the main crypto is far from key levels. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp ups or downs.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $89,000-$92,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. As neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility soon.

BItcoin is trading at $90,800 at press time.