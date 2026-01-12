Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 15:16
    Can the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) fix below $90,000 by the end of the week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is mainly red at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.32% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support at $90,244. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a bounce off to the $92,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of the main crypto is far from key levels. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp ups or downs. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $89,000-$92,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. As neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility soon.

    BItcoin is trading at $90,800 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
