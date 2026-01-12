XRP Rockets 428% in Weekly Capital Allocation, With Germany and Canada in Lead

XRP is having a great start to 2026, pulling in $45.8 million in new institutional capital last week — that is a whopping 428% increase from $10.7 million the week before. Meanwhile, the rest of the market was dealing with a bunch of redemptions, all because hopes for a Fed rate cut were dwindling.

According to CoinShares, the digital asset space had $454 million in weekly outflows, its worst performance since mid-2023.

The reversal was brutal. Global crypto investment products saw $1.5 billion in net inflows just days into the new year. But by the end of the first week, a four-day $1.3 billion dump had washed away most of the optimism, with U.S. funds alone accounting for $569 million of the damage.

Germany, Canada and Switzerland provided some relief, recording $58.9 million, $24.5 million and $21 million in inflows, respectively.

Altcoins like XRP offer relief from Bitcoin

Bitcoin was the heart of the exodus, losing $404.7 million last week — almost matching its full-year inflow tally so far. Ethereum lost another $116.1 million. Multiasset products also took a hit, losing $20.8 million.

Even the short-Bitcoin position experienced a $9.2 million pullback, indicating uncertainty rather than conviction among the bears.

XRP bucked the trend alongside Solana worth $32.8 million and Sui at $7.6 million, suggesting targeted accumulation in select altcoins as traders reposition. XRP's year-to-date flows now sit at $39 million, placing it ahead of Chainlink and Litecoin combined.

If this rotation keeps up, XRP might break into the top tier of allocation pipelines in Q1, especially as Bitcoin ETF inflows flatten and macro pressures weigh on rate-sensitive assets. For now, the altcoin is writing its own script.