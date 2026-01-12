Solana Better for AI Than Ethereum: Opinion

Advertisement

Solana, the most popular L1 blockchain of 2025, provides a much safer tech basis for artificial intelligence (AI) applications compared to networks on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Solana dApp developers have more opportunities to reuse the code, Mert Mumtaz, CEO of infrastructure platform Helius says.

Solana is AI-ready, Ethereum is not, here's why

Thanks to the features of its program design, Solana L1 is much safer for AI experiences compared to Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem networks. While building on Solana, developers need to write significantly less code from scratch, Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Solana infrastructure service Helius, shares with his 310,000 X followers.

Image via X

According to Mumtaz, Solana allows more reusable code with many "existing pipelines, swaps, token hooks" can be integrated with a few prompts requiring no extra security audits or stress tests.

Also, in recent months, the accesibility of Solana coding tools significantly increased, with the barriers to entry lowering for new developers.

Advertisement

In turn, these breakthroughs in resource-effectiveness and accessibility will bring more promising teams to Solana soon:

If you reason up from these, it's hard not to see how we don't see at least several more 9-10 digit startups on Solana this year

As covered by U.Today previously, Mert Mumtaz hinted at an "easy" opportunity for Zcash (ZEC) crypto to reach $9,500 based on simple valuation models.

Advertisement

Cardano (ADA) community disagrees

The discussion about which blockchain is AI-ready is heated. Ethereum (ETH) inches closer to the activation of EIP-8004 "Trusted Agents," which are set to make the largest smart contract platform accessible for autonomous AI agents.

Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) supporters showed up immediately in the comments to Mumtaz's tweet. They opined that Cardano (ADA) has multiple advantages in the AI race.

A blockchain that was built on foundations of peer-reviewed research, formal proofs, substantially lower hardware requirements, and runs on Haskell would be orders of magnitude better for AI.

As the cryptocurrency market recovers, Solana (SOL) price spikes to $143, adding 1.78% in last 24 hours.