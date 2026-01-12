Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 15:01
    Will the correction of Cardano (ADA) lead to a test of the $0.38 zone soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has begun with the decline of the market, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 2.83% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has broken the local support at $0.3853. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the decline may continue to the $0.38 mark tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is also bearish. The rate of ADA is on the way to breaking the support of $0.3826. If it happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued downward move to the $0.37 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the altcoin is going down after the previous weekly bar's closure. 

    If the candle closes below the interim level at $0.38, traders may witness a test of the $0.34-$0.36 range by the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.3839 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
