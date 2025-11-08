AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Lost the Price Battle, XRP Time-Traveled to 2024, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Aiming at $0.20 Recovery?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 8/11/2025 - 0:01
    The state of the market is not getting worse or better: most assets are stuck around their local support levels and will not move on the weekend.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Lost the Price Battle, XRP Time-Traveled to 2024, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Aiming at $0.20 Recovery?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Liquidity is still quite thin on the cryptocurrency market. The lack of premium from the U.S. suggests a lack of institutional inflows, which clearly affects the largest assets, like Ethereum and XRP. But the lack of movement is translated into the performance of smaller caps like Dogecoin, too. 

    Ethereum loses momentum

    One thing we can safely say from Ethereum’s most recent price performance: the asset has lost the momentum battle it was fervently attempting to win. ETH is currently trading at about $3,230, down about 2.3% on the day, and well below crucial resistance levels that had previously offered hope for a recovery following multiple unsuccessful attempts to regain higher ground.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Ethereum briefly tested the $3,600-$3,800 range earlier in the month, but it was unable to maintain upward pressure and instead rolled over due to heavy selling volume. The 200-day EMA (black line) at about $3,600 has now turned into resistance. Previously, this level served as a basis for a recovery.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Lost the Price Battle, XRP Time-Traveled to 2024, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Aiming at $0.20 Recovery?
    Fidelity's Timmer Expects Bitcoin to Rally After Gold
    Coinbase on Crypto Crash: Reset, Not End
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP vs. Zcash Speculations Intensify Amid 1,296% Gap, Tether (USDT) Loads $100 Million in Bitcoin, $1 Trillion for Dogecoin Support to Elon Musk

    The daily chart’s declining structure, which is indicated by a series of lower highs and waning buying interest, validates the overall bearish sentiment shift. Red candle volume spikes raise additional concerns because they imply that sellers are still in charge. On a market that is not exhibiting any indications of significant accumulation, the RSI hovering around 31 suggests that ETH is approaching oversold territory.

    Advertisement

    Even though there may be a brief respite, the current downward trend is unlikely to be reversed unless general market conditions improve. Technically speaking, $3,000 is the next significant support, and $2,800 is a more psychological barrier. If Ethereum is unable to maintain those levels, it is more likely that it will drop to $2,500, which would eliminate most of the gains from the midyear rally.

    In summary, the price movement of Ethereum has significantly shifted away from the bulls. Yes, the asset is getting oversold, but cheap does not always equate to ready to recover. Without fresh demand, ETH is still susceptible to additional downward pressure, which serves as a sobering reminder that momentum is difficult to regain once it is lost.

    XRP is back, but not really

    The price movement of XRP over the last week appears to be a trip through time. The token is currently trading at about $2.18, a level not seen since December 2024 or the early months of 2025, effectively erasing months of progress.

    Following several unsuccessful attempts at a breakout and months of relative stability, XRP has returned to a price range that served as the basis for its previous bull run. There is context to this decline. A rising wedge formation — a bearish continuation pattern that usually indicates more downside ahead has clearly broken down on the chart.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/07/2025 - 13:51
    Filecoin Suddenly up 65% in Matter of Hours: Two Reasons
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Every recent attempt at recovery has been effectively capped by the 200-day EMA, which once served as strong dynamic support but is now firm resistance around $2.50-$2.60. The 20-day, 50-day and 100-day shorter moving averages are all sloping lower, indicating persistent selling pressure. The bearish tone is further reinforced by volume spikes on red candles, as major market participants continue to sell their positions.

    Although the RSI at 36 indicates that XRP is getting close to oversold conditions, an impending rebound is not always implied. There is still little momentum, and there is not yet a distinct demand zone below present levels. This same area served as the starting point for XRP’s significant rally back in late 2024, but the situation is different now.

    Investor confidence has declined, market liquidity is reduced, and Ripple’s network metrics have cooled especially in transaction volume and active payments. XRP may retest at $2.00 or even $1.80 in the upcoming weeks if this bearish structure holds. Given how oversold the token is getting, a bounce is conceivable, but overall sentiment is similar to late 2024’s stagnation, indicating that XRP may be forced to revisit its past before making a significant comeback.

    Is Dogecoin stuck?

    For investors, Dogecoin’s recent market performance presents a cautious but somewhat optimistic picture. After a severe correction that pulled it down from the $0.22 zone in late October, DOGE is now trading at about $0.161. In an effort to find stability in the face of wider market weakness, the price is currently consolidating close to short-term support levels.

    All of the major moving averages, including the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs, are trending lower on the daily chart, indicating that Dogecoin is clearly in a downtrend. Bulls will require significant momentum to overcome the $0.18-$0.20 resistance zone, as these moving averages have essentially created a ceiling above the price.

    However, DOGE is getting close to oversold conditions, which frequently precede short-term rebounds, as indicated by the RSI hovering around 38. The recent sell-off may have used up all of the immediate selling pressure from a structural standpoint. A certain amount of accumulation is implied by the increased trading volume around $0.16, possibly from traders hoping for a relief rally.

    The psychological $0.20 mark may be the next upside target if buying strength increases. It is important to remember, though, that Dogecoin’s potential for recovery is largely dependent on the general mood of the market as well as liquidity flows into significant assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 20:28
    Fidelity's Timmer Expects Bitcoin to Rally After Gold
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 18:01
    Coinbase on Crypto Crash: Reset, Not End
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 8, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Lost the Price Battle, XRP Time-Traveled to 2024, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Aiming at $0.20 Recovery?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 20:28
    Fidelity's Timmer Expects Bitcoin to Rally After Gold
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 18:01
    Coinbase on Crypto Crash: Reset, Not End
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all