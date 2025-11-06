AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Hits Rare 12,129% Liquidation Imbalance to Stun DOGE Bears

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 12:57
    Dogecoin volatility has fueled a liquidation imbalance as DOGE pushes for a sustained rebound.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Hits Rare 12,129% Liquidation Imbalance to Stun DOGE Bears
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading market meme coin, experienced abnormal liquidations today, Nov. 6, 2025. Specifically, in the past hour, DOGE registered a 12,129% liquidation imbalance between short- and long-position holders.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin long positions crushed

    According to CoinGlass data, DOGE saw total liquidations reaching $244,110 over the past hour. Of this figure, $242,130 came from long traders, while short position holders contributed only $1,980. This means 12,129% more longs were liquidated than shorts.

    The one-hour liquidations came as the DOGE price volatility became pronounced in that short window. 

    All DOGE holders that leveraged long were crushed, while shorts barely felt the heat.

    Too many people were over-leveraged, betting on a possible rally for DOGE. However, shorts are winning as the drop validated the bears.

    Big liquidation clusters often sit just below the current price. Hence, if DOGE keeps falling, another wave of longs gets flushed, and the price drops further.

    However, it could mean a potential price reversal. Sometimes, when almost all longs are wiped out, there is no one left to sell, leading to price bounces.

    On the crypto futures trading market, traders borrow funds to bet BIG on price moves — those who choose long bets that the price will go up, and lose if it drops. In contrast, short holders bet that the price will drop; thus, they lose if it pumps.

    If the price moves against them too much, the exchange force closes their positions, resulting in liquidations.

    DOGE price still underwater

    As of press time, the downside pressure is strong for Dogecoin. The price of the meme coin currently hovers around $0.1629, down 0.55% over the past 24 hours.

    The DOGE trading volume also decreased by 57.44% to $1.9 billion, suggesting reduced market activity.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/05/2025 - 14:01
    XRP Ranked Above Solana and Dogecoin by Kaiko
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    According to technical analysis, DOGE is maintaining the descending resistance line within a falling triangle pattern. 

    Markets anticipate a temporary rebound toward $0.17 before another drop between $0.14 and $0.13. 

    Therefore, momentum remains bearish unless and until the structure breaks above $0.18. The formation of a death cross on the DOGE price charts further emphasizes the bearish outlook.

    A death cross formation happens when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average. Historically, this pattern precedes prolonged downward momentum for crypto assets in general.

    Meanwhile, on-chain analyst Ali Martinez revealed that the DOGE chart sits inside a prolonged channel, setting it up for a 40% correction.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 12:50
    Enormous 20x XRP Short Opened: Down We Go?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 12:44
    233,154,581,487 SHIB Whale Exits Coinbase Just 2 Days After Buying Shiba Inu Coin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Money Expo Qatar 2025: The Region’s Premier Financial Event Returns for Its 2nd Edition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 12:57
    Dogecoin Hits Rare 12,129% Liquidation Imbalance to Stun DOGE Bears
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 12:50
    Enormous 20x XRP Short Opened: Down We Go?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 12:44
    233,154,581,487 SHIB Whale Exits Coinbase Just 2 Days After Buying Shiba Inu Coin
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all