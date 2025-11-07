'I Just Don't See It': Top XRP Trader Not Impressed With Bitcoin Price Recovery

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin is still circling around $102,000, and not everyone’s convinced it means anything. DonAlt — the trader known for spotting XRP tops and bottoms long before they show on most screens — is not buying it. "I just don’t see it," he wrote on X, adding he would "wait until $110,000 is reclaimed" before even thinking about a bottom. His fallback condition: "If we nuke sufficiently."

The charts support his stance. Bitcoin’s one-hour structure shows a hanging midrange with no volume support under $101,000. A clean rejection from $105,000 earlier this week confirmed what he calls "a market pretending to recover."

The real problem lies beneath: if the price drops below $100,000, there is barely any support until the next high-liquidity cluster at $94,000-$95,000, which fueled the breakout in August. A drop into that range would be what he describes as "sufficiently nuked."

Saylor and Strategy at risk?

DonAlt’s chart also drew a parallel with Strategy (MSTR), Saylor’s public Bitcoin vehicle, which is now sliding after losing support at $240. The next structural shelf sits almost 55% lower, around $109.

What happens to this garbage if BTC doesn't hold $100k? pic.twitter.com/AvTwtzhHNh — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) November 7, 2025

This means that if Bitcoin cannot hold six figures, MSTR’s treasury leverage cuts both ways. The firm’s position of 641,205 BTC, worth approximately $65 billion, still shows a gain on paper. However, one more leg down would erase most of that buffer.

Upside exists, but it needs confirmation. Reclaiming $110,000 with strength would flip the market back to accumulation, triggering short covers toward $118,000-$120,000. Until then, the charts appear fragile, traders remain defensive and even the loudest bulls admit that they just do not see it.