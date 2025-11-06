AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for November 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 15:04
    How great is the chance to see XRP bounce back to the $2.50 mark?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Analysis for November 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Some coins are trying to come back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 1.87% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is looking bearish. If a breakout of the local support of $2.277 happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $2.25 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the price is far from main levels. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/05/2025 - 14:18
    XRP Price Analysis for November 5
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $2.25-$2.40 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $2.6624 mark. However, if the weekly bar closes far from its candle low, buyers may seize the initiative, which could lead to a bounce off to the $2.50 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.2897 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:02
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:57
    Ripple CTO Debunks Compulsory Use of DeFi Compliance Features
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Integrates CCXT, Giving Every Trader Access to Professional-Grade Trading Systems
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:04
    XRP Price Analysis for November 6
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:02
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 6
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:57
    Ripple CTO Debunks Compulsory Use of DeFi Compliance Features
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all