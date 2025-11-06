XRP Price Analysis for November 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins are trying to come back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 1.87% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is looking bearish. If a breakout of the local support of $2.277 happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $2.25 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the price is far from main levels. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $2.25-$2.40 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $2.6624 mark. However, if the weekly bar closes far from its candle low, buyers may seize the initiative, which could lead to a bounce off to the $2.50 area.

XRP is trading at $2.2897 at press time.