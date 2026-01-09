Advertisement
    Ripple and Amazon Partnership Myth Shut Down by XRP Analyst

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 9/01/2026 - 10:29
    Crypto X was agog about a Ripple and AWS partnership, but a top XRP advocate just exposed the real details.
    Ripple and Amazon Partnership Myth Shut Down by XRP Analyst
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    An XRP advocate on X with the user name "WrathofKahneman" has clarified the details of the alleged partnership between Ripple and Amazon. In a post referencing a report, he noted that there is no integration of Amazon Web Services (AWS) into the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

    No AWS integration on XRPL, advocate clarifies

    For perspective, the report, which WrathofKahneman termed "ambiguous," made it appear like Amazon is being integrated directly into the XRPL blockchain itself.

    According to WrathofKahneman, that is inaccurate. He clarified that Ripple is actually experimenting with Amazon tools, specifically the Amazon Bedrock AI. The aim is to utilize it internally to analyze XRPL data, such as their system logs.

    The experiment could improve Ripple’s internal analysis and reduce log time from days to between two and three minutes. It might also help Ripple to monitor and research the network while the AI tool supports processing XRPL logs more efficiently.

    However, Ripple is not going to install anything on the XRP Ledger, nor is it changing the current XRPL protocol. The implication of this is that AWS tools are only being used off-chain by Ripple for analysis.

    The XRP advocate highlighted decentralization as one critical reason to know that the report of partnership rumors via integration was inaccurate. WrathofKahneman explained that XRP Ledger is decentralized, and any real protocol change would require that validators cast a vote in support of it.

    Additionally, there has to be a network-wide consensus, as Ripple alone does not have the authority to push upgrades onto XRPL. Since none of these processes have taken place, nor are there talks by Ripple about it, the rumors are incorrect.

    WrathofKahneman's message to the XRP community is that they should be cautious about people trying to overinterpret the news. This is because the community is not implementing any protocol upgrades, and there is no validator-approved change.

    Ripple's real partnerships

    The rumors likely gained traction in some quarters, as Ripple has been known to enter into strategic partnerships for the growth of the ecosystem.

    In December 2025, Ripple inked a deal with fintech firm RedotPay as a way to integrate blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructure.

    A similar move was made in the Kingdom of Bahrain, earlier in October 2025, as Ripple sought to expand and accelerate blockchain and digital asset adoption in the region. The firm’s partner on that deal was Bahrain Fintech Bay, a leading incubator.

    #ripple #XRP
