    Filecoin Suddenly up 65% in Matter of Hours: Two Reasons

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 7/11/2025 - 13:51
    Filecoin explodes higher, up 66.33% in hours, catching the interest of the market; FIL price comeback might not be farfetched based on these two reasons.
    Filecoin Suddenly up 65% in Matter of Hours: Two Reasons
    Filecoin (FIL) exploded higher, posting massive gains in the last 24 hours. At press time, Filecoin was up 66.33% in the last 24 hours to $2.18, following Thursday's explosive surge.

    FIL's performance coincided with broader strength across the decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) sector, and comes as the broader crypto market largely traded in red. 

    Filecoin's shift toward AI-driven storage needs, bolstered by proof-of-replication incentives, has contributed to positive sentiment around Filecoin. The launch of cross-chain data bridges and Proof of Data Possession (PDP) allows verifiable warm storage proofs on Filecoin, and in 2024, Filecoin appeared in FastCompany's Next Big Things in Tech for improving how AI handles data. The year 2025 saw the Filecoin network expand into a verifiable, programmable, on-chain cloud of services. 

    In September, the Filecoin Foundation announced one million cultural artifacts preserved on the Filecoin network, which highlights its growing utility in decentralized physical infrastructure networks.

    Filecoin secures breakout

    Filecoin started rising from a low of $1.298 on Nov. 5, following a price consolidation. During the Oct. 10 market flashcrash, Filecoin fell to a low of $0.48 before trading in a range of $1.29 to $1.79.  Filecoin would later exit its range trading in November's first week as bulls breached above the daily MA 50 (currently at $1.91), which capped its price for a larger part of 2025. 

    Article image
    FIL/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView 

    The breakout initiated two days of explosive surging, with Filecoin rising from $1.32 to $2.39 from Nov. 6 to 7 alone. 

    Filecoin is currently up 40% in the last seven days. As it stands, the Filecoin price seeks a break above the next resistance at the daily MA 200 at $2.39, with the price touching there in Friday's session. 

    A decisive break above the daily MA 200 would begin a fresh uptrend for Filecoin's price, with targets at $3 and $5.

