    Dogecoin Records Wild 9,616% Volume Jump on Market: Reason

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 15:50
    Dogecoin suddenly saw a 9,616% surge in volume on the derivatives market, sparking interest as the broader crypto market finds its direction in November.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a massive volume surge on the futures market, with Bitmex crypto exchange recording a 9,616% surge in futures volume in the last 24 hours.

    According to CoinGlass data, Dogecoin futures volume came in at $172 million on Bitmex, a 9,616% increase in the last 24 hours.

    More often than not, a surge in volume reflects traders' positioning, with crypto traders making directional bets on the dog coin.

    Dogecoin's volume surge coincides with a broader market sell-off, which saw $1.7 billion in liquidations. DOGE was liquidated for $22 million, with longs accounting for the majority at $16.92 million.

    At press time, Dogecoin was trading up 2.02% at $0.165, following a three-day drop that culminated in a low of $0.151 on Tuesday. Social interest has also shifted to Dogecoin as discussions about Elon Musk sending a literal Dogecoin to the moon ignite.

    Is it time?

    Elon Musk replied "It's time" to a Dogecoin post by Dogedesigner on Nov. 3, 2025, prompting speculation about SpaceX fulfilling a 2021 promise to send a literal Dogecoin to the moon.

    Dogedesigner tweeted: "No Highs, no Lows, only DOGE," alongside a screenshot of Elon Musk's tweet in 2021 about SpaceX putting a literal Dogecoin on the moon. To this, Elon Musk responded with "It's time" and a smiley emoji.

    This generated reactions across the Dogecoin community, with posts still being made at press time. The Dogecoin price however, posted a muted price reaction.

    Going forward, eyes will be on Dogecoin, confirming a bullish double bottom at the $0.15 low, which might cause its price to target $0.21 and $0.24 once again.

