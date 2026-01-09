Advertisement
    Hayes: Bitcoin to $1M

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 9/01/2026 - 8:05
    BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has doubled down on his audacious prediction that Bitcoin could hit $1 million.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has doubled down on his hyper-bullish prediction of $1 million per BTC. 

    The controversial pundit has reacted to the White House’s latest move to inject liquidity into the U.S. housing market. 

    Hayes claims that the directive to buy $200 billion in Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) is a signal that the administration is ready to "run it hot.” 

    The White House has instructed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to purchase $200 billion in mortgage bonds.  

    The goal is to drive mortgage rates and monthly payments down by narrowing the "spread" on mortgage bonds. This is supposed to make homeownership more affordable. 

    Fannie and Freddie have roughly $200 billion in cash available for these purchases. 

    Some market commentators have interpreted this as the White House launching its own version of quantitative easing. 

    Hayes's $1 million prediction 

    Hayes previously argued that the four-year cycle has been superseded by global central bank balance sheet expansion. 

    At a major industry event like Token2049 in Dubai, he explained that the U.S. would likely follow a model of massive state-directed credit expansion to manage its ballooning national debt, which had surpassed $38 trillion. 

    If Treasury yields ever spiked, the "money printer" would be deployed at a scale that would make previous efforts look minor. 

    This could potentially send Bitcoin toward the much-coveted million-dollar mark. 

