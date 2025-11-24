XRP Has 6 Days to Rewrite Current Negative Price History

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP traded around $2.60 in the final days of October 2025, a drop from the psychological $3 level, as a result of the broader cryptocurrency sector volatility. Many investors looked forward to November as a month when the coin would explode in an upward rally toward $5. However, XRP is currently deviating from historical expectations.

XRP's historical November surge fails to materialize

Notably, Cryptorank data shows that XRP has six days to rewrite its negative history to align with its monthly average growth rate of 79.9% for November. This is a big spike for the asset, whose growth rate for October stands at a negative 5.14%.

As expected, many investors were anticipating an explosive price rise in November to align with history.

However, the broader crypto sector fluctuation has greatly impacted the performance of XRP, just like other projects. The asset is currently on a negative deviation of -18.1%, which is the biggest drop seen for the coin since 2020.

The plunge has significantly affected projections and bets made by investors as XRP is underperforming. It is worth mentioning that although XRP is down, the overall average is encouraging, given broader crypto market fluctuations.

With barely a week to the end of November, XRP could still overturn this negative deviation if its value picks up. As of press time, XRP exchanges hands at $2.05, which represents a 1.3% increase in the last 24 hours.

The coin, which climbed from a low of $2.03, hit a high of $2.10 earlier, as the oversold Relative Strength of 38.36 signaled short-term momentum. There has also been a rekindling of interest from market participants as trading volume jumped by 17.71% to $4.19 billion.

Other bullish factors supporting upward movement include institutional rotation following Bitcoin’s dominance stalling at 58% and the commencement of Franklin Templeton’s exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The surrounding sentiment has positively impacted the price outlook and could trigger sustained momentum if volume holds.

Bullish signals emerge for XRP

Additionally, XPRP’s Bollinger Bands signal a bullish twist for the coin after it breached the $2 resistance level. The setup indicates that sellers are losing momentum, with buyers stepping in to stabilize prices.

Meanwhile, Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has stated that XRP is entering its "value-capture" era . He considers the community’s consideration of staking as a critical factor for the coin as it enters this phase of direct economic utility.

Hougan believes that with the favorable regulatory climate in the crypto space, if this value-capturing mechanism continues, token holders will be incentivized. The overall impact might include price gains for the coin.