Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Has 6 Days to Rewrite Current Negative Price History

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 13:30
    XRP price slumps 17% to deviate from historical trend despite current efforts to regain lost levels.
    Advertisement
    XRP Has 6 Days to Rewrite Current Negative Price History
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP traded around $2.60 in the final days of October 2025, a drop from the psychological $3 level, as a result of the broader cryptocurrency sector volatility. Many investors looked forward to November as a month when the coin would explode in an upward rally toward $5. However, XRP is currently deviating from historical expectations.

    Advertisement

    XRP's historical November surge fails to materialize

    Notably, Cryptorank data shows that XRP has six days to rewrite its negative history to align with its monthly average growth rate of 79.9% for November. This is a big spike for the asset, whose growth rate for October stands at a negative 5.14%.

    As expected, many investors were anticipating an explosive price rise in November to align with history.

    However, the broader crypto sector fluctuation has greatly impacted the performance of XRP, just like other projects. The asset is currently on a negative deviation of -18.1%, which is the biggest drop seen for the coin since 2020.

    Article image
    XRP Performance Chart | Source: Cryptorank

    The plunge has significantly affected projections and bets made by investors as XRP is underperforming. It is worth mentioning that although XRP is down, the overall average is encouraging, given broader crypto market fluctuations.

    With barely a week to the end of November, XRP could still overturn this negative deviation if its value picks up. As of press time, XRP exchanges hands at $2.05, which represents a 1.3% increase in the last 24 hours.

    The coin, which climbed from a low of $2.03, hit a high of $2.10 earlier, as the oversold Relative Strength of 38.36 signaled short-term momentum. There has also been a rekindling of interest from market participants as trading volume jumped by 17.71% to $4.19 billion.

    Other bullish factors supporting upward movement include institutional rotation following Bitcoin’s dominance stalling at 58% and the commencement of Franklin Templeton’s exchange-traded fund (ETF). 

    The surrounding sentiment has positively impacted the price outlook and could trigger sustained momentum if volume holds.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/24/2025 - 12:06
    'Capitulation Is Behind Us': Bitcoin (BTC) Catastrophe Finally Ending, Analysts Show
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Bullish signals emerge for XRP

    Additionally, XPRP’s Bollinger Bands signal a bullish twist for the coin after it breached the $2 resistance level. The setup indicates that sellers are losing momentum, with buyers stepping in to stabilize prices.

    Meanwhile, Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has stated that XRP is entering its "value-capture" era. He considers the community’s consideration of staking as a critical factor for the coin as it enters this phase of direct economic utility.

    Hougan believes that with the favorable regulatory climate in the crypto space, if this value-capturing mechanism continues, token holders will be incentivized. The overall impact might include price gains for the coin.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 12:06
    'Capitulation Is Behind Us': Bitcoin (BTC) Catastrophe Finally Ending, Analysts Show
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Price Analysis
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:48
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 24
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 13:30
    XRP Has 6 Days to Rewrite Current Negative Price History
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 12:06
    'Capitulation Is Behind Us': Bitcoin (BTC) Catastrophe Finally Ending, Analysts Show
    Arman Shirinyan
    Price Analysis
    Nov 24, 2025 - 11:48
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 24
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD