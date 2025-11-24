Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Fed, Whales and Congress: Deutsche Bank Explains Bitcoin Crash

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 14:09
    Deutsche Bank has named the key reasons behind the massive Bitcoin crash.
    Advertisement
    Fed, Whales and Congress: Deutsche Bank Explains Bitcoin Crash
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Banking giant Deutsche Bank has outlined the key reasons behind the precipitous crash of Bitcoin.

    The financial behemoth has attributed the flagship cryptocurrency's rapid slide to a combination of macroeconomic factors, regulatory uncertainty and cryptocurrency investor behavior. 

    Five key reasons 

    Unsurprisingly, risk-off sentiment has been cited as the key reason behind Bitcoin's weakness. The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading like a tech stock instead of being an independent store of value. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock’s First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin and SHIB 'Santa Rally' Ready? XRP May Hit $5 Thanks to ETF Launch, Bitcoin Bulls Win Back $37 Million

    The macro environment also appears to be particularly bleak for risk assets now that the odds of implementing a December rate cut have plunged. On Nov. 20, there was just a 22% chance of the Fed reducing the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. The odds have now recovered to 75%, but this particular prediction market remains rather volatile. New York Fed President John Williams recently spoke in favor of loosening monetary policy.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/24/2025 - 12:06
    'Capitulation Is Behind Us': Bitcoin (BTC) Catastrophe Finally Ending, Analysts Show
    ByArman Shirinyan

    On the regulatory front, Bitcoin (as well as the broader cryptocurrency sector) has been plagued by the Senate delaying its work on crypto legislation, including the much-talked-about CLARITY Act. Moreover, there are some disagreements between the Democrats and the Republicans regarding the content of the bill. If the bill does not see any traction soon, it might end up losing momentum and die.

    There are also some sector-specific factors, such as institutional outflows and long-term holders taking profits.

    Bitcoin joining gold

    Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank predicted that Bitcoin could end up joining gold on central bank balance sheets. 

    The banking behemoth predicted that BTC's volatility would eventually decline due to growing institutional adoption.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 14:39
    You Can't Kill Bitcoin: Tether CEO
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 13:43
    102,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Is This the End of Shiba Inu's Market Crash?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 14:39
    You Can't Kill Bitcoin: Tether CEO
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 14:09
    Fed, Whales and Congress: Deutsche Bank Explains Bitcoin Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 13:43
    102,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Is This the End of Shiba Inu's Market Crash?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD