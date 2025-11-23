Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 23/11/2025 - 17:54
    Strategy's Saylor is facing five straight months of losses.
    Advertisement
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Starting from July, Strategy (MSTR) has posted negative returns for five consecutive months.

    Advertisement

    Its terrible streak began with a minor 1% loss in August and escalated significantly into the fall. 

    The company is on track to record the deepest drawdown of the year (so far) in November with a 37% decline. This would be the company's second-worst month since revealing its first Bitcoin purchase back in August 2020. 

    Advertisement

    Strategy's dark streak 

    Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) used to trade at a premium relative to the net asset value (NAV) of its Bitcoin holdings. 

    HOT Stories
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin and SHIB 'Santa Rally' Ready? XRP May Hit $5 Thanks to ETF Launch, Bitcoin Bulls Win Back $37 Million
    Cardano Founder Refutes Narrative About 'Vibe Coding' Halting Network
    Crypto Market Prediction: Worst Bitcoin (BTC) Candle in History? Will XRP Reach $1 Hard Reset? Ethereum Hiding Enormous Bullish Potential

    That premium has narrowed significantly, meaning investors are less willing to pay extra for its stock over simply owning Bitcoin. 

    Because its NAV premium has shrunk, capital via equity is now more difficult. 

    There’s been a broader market rotation in November, with tech and growth stocks (especially AI-linked) remaining under pressure. 

    Investors are reducing risk exposure more generally, and Strategy is particularly vulnerable in risk-off environments. 

    Uncertainty around Federal Reserve policy is weighing on risk assets, with Bitcoin slipping below the $80,000 level.  

    Strategy's current purchasing price stands at $74,433, which is not far off from where BTC is trading right now.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 23, 2025 - 16:20
    5,835,332,744 SHIB Shorts Wiped Out as Open Interest Surges: What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 23, 2025 - 16:01
    Bitcoin Cash Suddenly Closes In on Cardano (ADA) in Top 10, and Here Is $500 Million Reason Why
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 23, 2025 - 17:54
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 23, 2025 - 16:20
    5,835,332,744 SHIB Shorts Wiped Out as Open Interest Surges: What's Next?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 23, 2025 - 16:01
    Bitcoin Cash Suddenly Closes In on Cardano (ADA) in Top 10, and Here Is $500 Million Reason Why
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD