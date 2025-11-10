AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase's Armstrong: Crypto Injects Capitalism Into Every Country

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 10/11/2025 - 6:16
    Crypto is helping to advance capitalism all over the globe, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement
    Coinbase's Armstrong: Crypto Injects Capitalism Into Every Country
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a recent social media post, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has stated that crypto helps to inject economic freedom and capitalism into every country in the world. 

    "If we want greater prosperity, especially for the poorest people in society, we need more capitalism, and less socialism," the Coinbase head said.

    Is it that simple? 

    Armstrong has quoted popular economics blogger Noah Smith, who has compared the development of Venezuela and Poland.  

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Soars to $106K. Key Reason Why
    Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $100,000, Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF to Get Approval, DOGE Risks Adding Zero – Top Weekly Crypto News
    Early Uber Investor on Saylor's Strategy: 'I Would Never Touch It'
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Spikes 250% in Profit-Taking, 73,880,192,530 SHIB Leave Binance Into Unknown, $1.12 Billion Bitcoin Sell-Off Threat Scares Crypto Market

    Venezuela implemented policies of nationalization and state control under Hugo Chávez, which stifled its oil industry and other vital sectors of the economy. As a result, the country has faced hyperinflation, mass emigration, shortages, and so on.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 10/19/2025 - 13:01
    Coinbase CEO Admits Brutal Truth About Working at Major US Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    In the meantime, Poland implemented a set of privatization and liberalization reforms following the fall of the Soviet Union, experiencing steady economic growth. 

    However, some naysayers argue that Poland's example is actually misleading, given that the country has secured billions of euros worth of subsidies from Germany and other EU members on an annual basis. 

    Moreover, the Central European country still has a lot of socialist policies, such as free education, free healthcare, and various other social protections. 

    Socialism in New York

    The debate comes after extreme socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected as the new mayor of New York. Roughly 9% of the entire city stated that they would leave the financial capital of the world if Mamdani were to spearhead it. 

    There are persistent concerns about the tax base eroding due to high-net-worth individuals leaving the city.

    As reported by U.Today, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," previously urged investors to protect themselves with Bitcoin and Ethereum following Mamdani's victory. 

    #Brian Armstrong #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 5:30
    Bitcoin Soars to $106K. Key Reason Why
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 10, 2025 - 0:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $100,000, Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF to Get Approval, DOGE Risks Adding Zero – Top Weekly Crypto News
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 6:16
    Coinbase's Armstrong: Crypto Injects Capitalism Into Every Country
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 5:30
    Bitcoin Soars to $106K. Key Reason Why
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 10, 2025 - 0:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $100,000, Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF to Get Approval, DOGE Risks Adding Zero – Top Weekly Crypto News
    Dan Burgin
    Show all