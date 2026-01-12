Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin to $1 Million: Samson Mow Names Exact Dates

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 10:38
    Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow makes a $1 million Bitcoin prediction with a firm basis.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin to $1 Million: Samson Mow Names Exact Dates
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, the JAN3 CEO and a vocal Bitcoin proponent, has taken to his account on the X social media giant to share an ultra-bullish Bitcoin price prediction with his vast army of followers.

    While this is not the first time Mow has predicted Bitcoin would hit $1 million, this time, his statement has a firm foundation underneath it, along with more or less exact dates when he expects this to happen. They are much more concrete than his earlier “Bitcoin to hit $1 million next year or soon.”

    Mow's "Bitcoin to $1 million" statement

    Samson Mow addressed his followers with an ultra-bullish Bitcoin price prediction, revealing (once again) not only that he expects BTC to reach $1 million but also when it may happen.

    HOT Stories
    Hoskinson Says XRP DeFi Is Coming
    Crypto Market Review: XRP — Hidden Golden Growth Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Is at Zero, Is Ethereum (ETH) Rally Finally Ready?
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues XRP Warning, Morgan Stanley Bets on Bitcoin and Solana, Shiba Inu Breakout Fails to Hold — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Will Monero Be Next Zcash? Top Trader Says It Has Best-Looking Chart

    The JAN3 boss named the time frame of 2031-2033 for this potentially remarkable event. Mow also explained the mechanics of this process, sharing two main bullet points.

    Advertisement

    The first one is that, according to Mow, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is likely to add $150,000 to its price, on average, steadily. The second point is that in some years during this period, Mow believes, Bitcoin will show multiple Omega price candles, but he does not exclude that in some years, the price will move sideways.

    At the end of the X message, Mow hinted that there may be “a fast run up ahead of schedule” if one of the two conditions definitely hits the market.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/12/2026 - 09:08
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Bullish on 'Bitcoin,' But Not the One You Think
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Mow's previously $1 million Bitcoin predictions

    Over the past year, the JAN3 boss and a former colleague of cypherpunk legend Adam Back (mentioned by Satoshi Nakamoto in the Bitcoin whitepaper) stated that BTC would surge to one million per coin much faster.

    The main drivers for that, according to Mow, were the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 and the halving that took place in the same year. Samson expected the supply shock clash with the demand shock, with the outcome pushing BTC to $1 million. The next trigger was the approval of the U.S. national Bitcoin Reserve by the newly elected U.S. president. However, despite these bullish events and largely thanks to current U.S. overseas policies, Bitcoin is trading at $90,000 after reaching several price all-time highs, including above $120,000, last year.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 9:36
    Vitalik Buterin Stuns With New Resilience Test for Ethereum: Details
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 9:08
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Bullish on 'Bitcoin,' But Not the One You Think
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 10:38
    Bitcoin to $1 Million: Samson Mow Names Exact Dates
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 9:36
    Vitalik Buterin Stuns With New Resilience Test for Ethereum: Details
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 9:08
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Bullish on 'Bitcoin,' But Not the One You Think
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 8:44
    XRP and Solana ETFs Destroy Ethereum and Bitcoin as Institutional Exposure Pivots
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 7:39
    Massive Trader Opens 10x Long on Zcash Following Devastating Crash
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 10:38
    Bitcoin to $1 Million: Samson Mow Names Exact Dates
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 9:36
    Vitalik Buterin Stuns With New Resilience Test for Ethereum: Details
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 9:08
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Bullish on 'Bitcoin,' But Not the One You Think
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD