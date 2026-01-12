Bitcoin to $1 Million: Samson Mow Names Exact Dates

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, the JAN3 CEO and a vocal Bitcoin proponent, has taken to his account on the X social media giant to share an ultra-bullish Bitcoin price prediction with his vast army of followers.

While this is not the first time Mow has predicted Bitcoin would hit $1 million, this time, his statement has a firm foundation underneath it, along with more or less exact dates when he expects this to happen. They are much more concrete than his earlier “Bitcoin to hit $1 million next year or soon.”

Mow's "Bitcoin to $1 million" statement

Samson Mow addressed his followers with an ultra-bullish Bitcoin price prediction, revealing (once again) not only that he expects BTC to reach $1 million but also when it may happen.

The JAN3 boss named the time frame of 2031-2033 for this potentially remarkable event. Mow also explained the mechanics of this process, sharing two main bullet points.

The first one is that, according to Mow, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is likely to add $150,000 to its price, on average, steadily. The second point is that in some years during this period, Mow believes, Bitcoin will show multiple Omega price candles, but he does not exclude that in some years, the price will move sideways.

At the end of the X message, Mow hinted that there may be “a fast run up ahead of schedule” if one of the two conditions definitely hits the market.

Mow's previously $1 million Bitcoin predictions

Over the past year, the JAN3 boss and a former colleague of cypherpunk legend Adam Back (mentioned by Satoshi Nakamoto in the Bitcoin whitepaper) stated that BTC would surge to one million per coin much faster.

The main drivers for that, according to Mow, were the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 and the halving that took place in the same year. Samson expected the supply shock clash with the demand shock, with the outcome pushing BTC to $1 million. The next trigger was the approval of the U.S. national Bitcoin Reserve by the newly elected U.S. president. However, despite these bullish events and largely thanks to current U.S. overseas policies, Bitcoin is trading at $90,000 after reaching several price all-time highs, including above $120,000, last year.