AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO Admits Brutal Truth About Working at Major US Exchange

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 13:01
    Brian Armstrong, Coinbase CEO, has ended speculations on what it's like to work at the major U.S. exchange.
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO Admits Brutal Truth About Working at Major US Exchange
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is back in the news as he once again chose the honest approach instead of the polished corporate one, making it clear that working at the major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange is not for everyone and that the company goes out of its way to be clear about this during hiring.

    Advertisement

    According to Armstrong, the challenge is not hidden or sugarcoated, because the blue exchange would rather keep away those who want comfort than deal with cultural mismatch later, and while that honesty can put off some candidates, it has also built a team of people who are tied together by mission instead of convenience.

    The internal slogan presented on the exchange's site spells it out in even fewer words: "Working at Coinbase isn't for the faint of heart."

    Advertisement

    Is Coinbase stepping stone?

    This challenging environment has shaped Coinbase into a "founder factory," outlines Armstrong. Many who spend years there leave disillusioned but equipped with knowledge, contacts and confidence for their next venture.

    HOT Stories
    Enormous 100% XRP Spike: Market Direction Flip?
    Morning Crypto Report: US Bitcoin Reserves Soar 64% Overnight, XRP Wallets Hit Historic Records, Coinbase X Hacker Makes $33
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Says It's Time to Pay Attention as ETH and SOL Show Reversal Signs
    Can Ripple Push XRP Price Up After Recent Crypto Crash?

    Interestingly, he framed this as a source of pride, not brain drain. This is understandable if you look at the career routes of Armstrong himself, who started Coinbase through the Y Combinator accelerator program — the legendary startup hub.

    With brutal honesty, Coinbase is not trying to sell itself as an easy option for job seekers. It is making it clear that anyone who joins should expect to be challenged, tested and possibly transformed by the experience. Those who can handle that pressure may well find that it is the most meaningful stage of their career, according to the CEO.

    #Coinbase #Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 12:44
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Erase Zero in 3 Days if This Happens
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 12:24
    Does XRP Really Need Ripple to Survive? Community Argues
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 13:01
    Coinbase CEO Admits Brutal Truth About Working at Major US Exchange
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 12:44
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Erase Zero in 3 Days if This Happens
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 12:24
    Does XRP Really Need Ripple to Survive? Community Argues
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all