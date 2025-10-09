AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Charles Hoskinson: Cardano in High Spirits

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 15:02
    Cardano founder breaks silence on ecosystem outlook
    Advertisement
    Charles Hoskinson: Cardano in High Spirits
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent interview, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson shared his outlook on the Cardano ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    "We are having a lot of fun with Cardano right now," Hoskinson said, revealing potential developments coming to Cardano.

    "Midnight is launching soon, Ouroboros Leios is coming, and we've got a great partnership with Google Cloud," the Cardano founder added.

    Advertisement

    As reported, Hoskinson predicted a big shift coming to the crypto market, with privacy becoming the next big thing.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO and $1 Trillion Stablecoin Boom, Bitcoin Struggles at $121,800, Shiba Inu Meme Coin Faces 2025 Bottom Risk
    Just In: Binance Alpha Token Suddenly Loses 99% in Seconds, What's Happening Now?
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Is Dead, Hayes Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: BNB is Euphoric Before $2,000, XRP Beaten Up With $6 Billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom

    Midnight brings rational privacy to blockchain by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to protect sensitive data.

    At September's close, Midnight Foundation announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to expand community tools and resources to support developers. Midnight’s ZKP (zero-knowledge proof) technology will leverage Confidential Computing from the Google Cloud system to protect private data.

    Ouroboros Leios is a major upgrade to the Ouroboros proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol utilized by the Cardano blockchain. Ouroboros Leios is intended to achieve significant scalability and throughput, pushing Cardano well beyond its current limits.

    Hydra welcomes major release

    Cardano's layer-2 scaling solution, Hydra, has welcomed a major release of the Hydra node, version 1.0.0.

    This release represents a continued effort in supporting the Hydra Head protocol implementation into production environments. Going forward, work will continue adding powerful new features, showcasing Hydra's capability and addressing user issues.

    The team is currently working on addressing the largest outstanding known problem, partial fanout with the recent release marking a solid foundation for future developments. 

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 14:24
    Is Shiba Inu at Risk of More Sell-off? Key Metrics in Freefall
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Oct 9, 2025 - 14:20
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Hits 10M Users and $1.15T Q3 Trading Volume, Accelerating Global Expansion
    FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA
    UEXSwap Launches Global Developer API, Unlocking Smart Routing to 2,000+ Crypto Pairs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:02
    Charles Hoskinson: Cardano in High Spirits
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 14:24
    Is Shiba Inu at Risk of More Sell-off? Key Metrics in Freefall
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 9, 2025 - 14:20
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 9
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all