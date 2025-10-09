Charles Hoskinson: Cardano in High Spirits

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent interview, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson shared his outlook on the Cardano ecosystem.

"We are having a lot of fun with Cardano right now," Hoskinson said, revealing potential developments coming to Cardano.

"Midnight is launching soon, Ouroboros Leios is coming, and we've got a great partnership with Google Cloud," the Cardano founder added.

As reported, Hoskinson predicted a big shift coming to the crypto market, with privacy becoming the next big thing.

Midnight brings rational privacy to blockchain by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to protect sensitive data.

At September's close, Midnight Foundation announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to expand community tools and resources to support developers. Midnight’s ZKP (zero-knowledge proof) technology will leverage Confidential Computing from the Google Cloud system to protect private data.

Ouroboros Leios is a major upgrade to the Ouroboros proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol utilized by the Cardano blockchain. Ouroboros Leios is intended to achieve significant scalability and throughput, pushing Cardano well beyond its current limits.

Hydra welcomes major release

Cardano's layer-2 scaling solution, Hydra, has welcomed a major release of the Hydra node, version 1.0.0.

This release represents a continued effort in supporting the Hydra Head protocol implementation into production environments. Going forward, work will continue adding powerful new features, showcasing Hydra's capability and addressing user issues.

The team is currently working on addressing the largest outstanding known problem, partial fanout with the recent release marking a solid foundation for future developments.