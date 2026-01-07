Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Network Just Delivered Best Fundamental Signal There Is

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 8:34
    Ethereum network suggests a very high level of conviction among its users, which is a great sign for its long-term future.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Network Just Delivered Best Fundamental Signal There Is
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the most obvious structural signals Ethereum has displayed in months is that the validator exit queue has completely collapsed. To put it simply, validators who wish to disconnect from the network are no longer in line. Previously, withdrawals took days or weeks to process; today, they only take minutes.

    Pressure piling up

    Because it directly addresses sell-side pressure and long-term conviction, this change is far more significant than it may first appear. Elevated exit queues typically indicate that validators are eager to unstake ETH frequently to take profits or lower exposure in volatile markets. Eventually, that ETH ends up on exchanges, where it increases supply and affects prices.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The opposite is suggested by a zero exit queue. No structural pressure is developing beneath the surface nor is there a rush to depart. Those who are validators are staying in. However, the entry side conveys a story that is just as significant. The amount of ETH that is currently awaiting staking is over 1.3 million, which is the most since mid-November.

    HOT Stories
    CNBC Declares XRP the 'Breakout Trade of 2026'
    Ripple President: We Still Plan to Remain Private
    Top US Exchange Puzzled by XRP Rally
    Ripple Moves $652 Million in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Makes Big Breakout Move, Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest

    More exposure

    This indicates that new investment is being made for long-term exposure as opposed to short-term liquidity. Staking tightens supply and lessens the impact of abrupt sell-offs by locking ETH out of immediate circulation. A unique imbalance favoring price stability and possible upside is produced by the combination of strong entries and zero exits. From the standpoint of market structure, this setting is perfect for a reversal or at the very least a long-term recovery.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/02/2026 - 15:04
    BlackRock Makes First Bitcoin and Ethereum Sale of 2026
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Long-term participants' commitment is increasing while selling pressure is lessened. This greatly increases the likelihood that downward movements will be absorbed more readily than previously, but it does not ensure an instant rally. This change is reflected in price action.

    After a protracted decline, Ethereum has been stabilizing, with buyers intervening close to important support levels. The lack of forced selling from validators eliminates a significant barrier even though technical resistance is still present.

    Advertisement

    There is now less resistance to any increase in demand. In summary, a zero validator exit queue is a signal about behavior rather than merely a data point. The market is changing as a result of long-term investors choosing exposure over short-term trading. This is about as beneficial as on-chain signals can be for Ethereum.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 7:37
    Bitcoin Maxis in Disbelief as Silver Overtakes Nvidia
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 6:01
    CNBC Declares XRP the 'Breakout Trade of 2026'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The New Digital Gold Rush: How SJMine Turns Blockchain Innovation into Growth Opportunities
    Coinhub Exchange Brings a Bank-Like Crypto Experience to Las Vegas and Phoenix
    Taisu Ventures and Keio FinTEK Center Launch Keio ChainHack 2026 Focused on Web3 Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 8:34
    Ethereum Network Just Delivered Best Fundamental Signal There Is
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 7:37
    Bitcoin Maxis in Disbelief as Silver Overtakes Nvidia
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 6:01
    CNBC Declares XRP the 'Breakout Trade of 2026'
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 7, 2026 - 3:00
    Crypto Market Review: $100,000 for Bitcoin Wide Open Right Now, Next Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Movement Scenarios Revealed, XRP Is Ultra Bullish But There's Catch
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 20:55
    Ripple President: We Still Plan to Remain Private
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 8:34
    Ethereum Network Just Delivered Best Fundamental Signal There Is
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 7:37
    Bitcoin Maxis in Disbelief as Silver Overtakes Nvidia
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 6:01
    CNBC Declares XRP the 'Breakout Trade of 2026'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD