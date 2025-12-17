Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano's 1,303% Liquidation Imbalance Leaves Bulls Stunned: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 13:55
    Cardano hit with 1,303% liquidation imbalance as ADA price faces next crucial test on the market.
    Advertisement
    Cardano's 1,303% Liquidation Imbalance Leaves Bulls Stunned: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The majority of cryptocurrencies traded in the red on Wednesday, as the crypto market extended its drop, with overall capitalization falling below $3 trillion for the third time in a month.

    The crypto market capitalization fell to $2.95 trillion, a level that some believe may open the door to further weakness.

    The market sentiment has worsened alongside price action. The crypto fear and greed index has dropped to 11, its lowest reading in about one month, remaining in the fear zone.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Dethrone Ethereum in 2026? Dogecoin Prints Abnormal $0 as Bears Disappear, Cardano Sees 157.6% Spike in 'New ADA' Trading
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: This Is What Saves XRP From Crashing to Zero, Three Ethereum Levels to Watch After $3,000, Is Shiba Inu Bull Market Bounce Starting Now?

    Major coins are testing intermediate technical support levels as investors reassess risk exposure into year's end.

    Advertisement

    At press time, Cardano was trading at $0.38, down 1.91% in the last 24 hours and 18% weekly.

    Cardano faces liquidation imbalance

    According to CoinGlass data, the recent drop in the last 24 hours has resulted in a total of $1.24 million in liquidation for Cardano, of which more than 93% of this figure was that of leveraged longs.

    A total of $1.18 million in leveraged longs were liquidated, with shorts coming in at 86,380. The imbalance in long and short liquidation came in at 1,303% as longs suffered the brunt of liquidations.

    Advertisement

    The next crucial support for bulls to hold is currently at $0.32, where Cardano rose more than 216% in November 2024.

    2026 teases major developments for Cardano

    The incoming year 2026 hints at major developments for the Cardano network. At the start of December, Cardano’s next protocol upgrade — which proposes an Intra-Era Hard Fork to Protocol Version 11 — was submitted for community review.

    The upgrade targets improvements across Plutus performance, ledger consistency and node-level security without changing transaction shape or transitioning to a new ledger era.

    In a coordinated step toward 2026, the Cardano Critical Integrations Budget, which proposed an allocation of 70 million from the Treasury to fund a coordinated program of ecosystem-critical integrations, passed community approval in one of the fastest votes since Cardano governance began.

    The fund will be dedicated to onboarding tier-1 infrastructure components, including tier-1 stablecoins, institutional digital asset custody and wallets, cross-chain bridges, pricing oracles and advanced on-chain analytics.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 13:49
    Almost 100,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Saving the Day
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 13:46
    Ethereum Loses 34% in 24-Hour Volume: Catastrophic Pivot
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fhenix Launches Fhenix402, Bringing Private Micropayments to Base’s x402 Standard
    Space Announces Public Sale of its Native Token, $SPACE
    New Seasonal Events Ongoing Now at Bitrue
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 13:55
    Cardano's 1,303% Liquidation Imbalance Leaves Bulls Stunned: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 13:49
    Almost 100,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Saving the Day
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 13:46
    Ethereum Loses 34% in 24-Hour Volume: Catastrophic Pivot
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD