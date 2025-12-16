Cardano (ADA) Death Cross Appears as Price Loses 15%, Levels to Watch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is flashing bearish signals as the end of the year approaches. Cardano, the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has completed a death cross pattern on its short-term charts.

In particular, a death cross pattern formed when the short-term moving average, MA 50, falling below the MA 200 appeared on the three-hour chart.

At press time, ADA was down 1.49% in the last 24 hours to $0.386, corresponding with a broader crypto market slump following weak U.S. jobs data.

Recently released jobs figures, which were hitherto delayed due to the government shutdown, showed a net loss over the past two months. A total of 64,000 jobs were added in November, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, a four-year high compared to expectations of 4.4%. As for October, employment fell by 105,000 versus 119,000 jobs added in September.

Cardano is down 15% weekly as the crypto market remains in a weakened position following October's sell-off.

What's next: Key levels to watch

The altcoin market continues to seek a bullish catalyst as the extended sell-off since October weighed on investor sentiment.

Oversold signals presented in the latest death cross and the RSI indicator might offer a tentative glimmer of hope.

ADA is approaching a key level of support that acted as price bottom over the past year. Cardano rose 216% from the $0.32 support to $1.15 in November 2024, eventually reaching $1.32 in December of the same year. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself this time.

In the short term, a return above $0.48 might help Cardano snap its current downtrend. If this is achieved, Cardano will target $0.51 next. A rise above this might begin a new uptrend for the ADA price, with the potential to reach $1. As mentioned earlier, crucial support is expected at the $0.32 level.