    Cardano (ADA) Death Cross Appears as Price Loses 15%, Levels to Watch

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 16:00
    Cardano is approaching a key support that fueled a 216% increase in the past.
    The cryptocurrency market is flashing bearish signals as the end of the year approaches. Cardano, the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has completed a death cross pattern on its short-term charts.

    In particular, a death cross pattern formed when the short-term moving average, MA 50, falling below the MA 200 appeared on the three-hour chart. 

    ADA/USD 3-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView 

    At press time, ADA was down 1.49% in the last 24 hours to $0.386, corresponding with a broader crypto market slump following weak U.S. jobs data.

    Recently released jobs figures, which were hitherto delayed due to the government shutdown, showed a net loss over the past two months. A total of 64,000 jobs were added in November, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, a four-year high compared to expectations of 4.4%. As for October, employment fell by 105,000 versus 119,000 jobs added in September.

    Cardano is down 15% weekly as the crypto market remains in a weakened position following October's sell-off.

    What's next: Key levels to watch

    The altcoin market continues to seek a bullish catalyst as the extended sell-off since October weighed on investor sentiment. 

    Oversold signals presented in the latest death cross and the RSI indicator might offer a tentative glimmer of hope.

    ADA is approaching a key level of support that acted as price bottom over the past year. Cardano rose 216% from the $0.32 support  to $1.15 in November 2024, eventually reaching $1.32 in December of the same year. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself this time. 

    In the short term, a return above $0.48 might help Cardano snap its current downtrend. If this is achieved, Cardano will target $0.51 next. A rise above this might begin a new uptrend for the ADA price, with the potential to reach $1. As mentioned earlier, crucial support is expected at the $0.32 level.

