AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin's (BTC) $240,000,000 Liquidation Cluster Erased Amid Large Fakeout

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 8:25
    Bitcoin erased a major part of the pressure we saw on the futures market, which could be a sign of an upcoming recovery.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin's (BTC) $240,000,000 Liquidation Cluster Erased Amid Large Fakeout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With a violent fakeout between $111,000 and $117,000 wiping out a massive $240 million liquidation cluster, the recent price action of Bitcoin demonstrates yet another instance of market manipulation through leveraged overexposure. The market was shaken but significantly cleaner in terms of open interest and risk as a result of the move, which liquidated both late-entry shorts and overconfident longs

    Bitcoin liquidity absorbed

    The Binance BTC/USDT liquidation heatmap shows where liquidity has been absorbed most recently. Large clusters were concentrated around $111,000 on the downside and $117,000 on the upside, which is exactly where the most recent Bitcoin fakeout took place. BTC fell into the lower band of liquidity following a severe rejection around $117,000, which caused cascading liquidations before swiftly rising again.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This type of liquidity sweep, which eliminates both sides prior to a possible trend redefinition, is typical of an engineered stop hunt. Technically speaking, Bitcoin is currently trading between $113,000 and $114,000, slightly above its 200-day EMA, which is still a critical level for structural support. A short-term squeeze scenario that may determine the next directional move is being created by the 50-day and 100-day EMAs converging just above the price.

    HOT Stories
    Solana Shades XRP: 'There Is No Bridge Currency'
    This Bitcoin (BTC) Fakeout Can Destroy $100,000, Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Add Zero? XRP Getting Squeezed
    XRP vs Bitcoin: Fight or Flight, Dogecoin Volume Jumps 62% as DOGE Price Eyes Rally, Shiba Inu to Add Zero If History Repeats — Crypto News Digest
    XRP-Based Loans to Launch in December: Details

    Where is volatility concentrated?

    A neutral position is confirmed by the RSI near 50, which indicates that while momentum is balanced, volatility is still present. Now that there has been a significant liquidation reset, the market is in a better position. If spot buying pressure resumes, the system's fragility is eliminated by the decrease in leverage and open interest paving the way for a more stable advance. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/29/2025 - 06:14
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The next target is still $120,000-$125,000, where the next liquidity pocket will form if Bitcoin can successfully recover $115,000-$116,000. On the other hand, if you cannot hold above $112,000, you might have to retest the $108,000 range. The $240 million liquidation purge for Bitcoin was essentially a much-needed cleanup.

    Overleveraged traders suffered as a result of the fakeout, but the market's foundation was restored. Now that speculative excess has been eliminated, Bitcoin might be ready for a real move that is finally based on spot strength rather than volatility caused by leverage.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 6:14
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 5:22
    Solana Shades XRP: 'There Is No Bridge Currency'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    World AI Show – Malaysia 2025 Day 1 Concludes with 1500+ Delegates and High-Impact Dialogues on the Nation’s AI Ambitions
    CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes with the finale edition of the year in Oman — Where Vision Meets Vigilance to Secure the Sultanate’s Digital Tomorrow
    WEEX Powers Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Strengthening Ties with Local Community As Most KOL Friendly Exchange
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 8:25
    Bitcoin's (BTC) $240,000,000 Liquidation Cluster Erased Amid Large Fakeout
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 6:14
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 5:22
    Solana Shades XRP: 'There Is No Bridge Currency'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all