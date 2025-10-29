AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 6:14
    The Bitcoin price is still expected to double this year by the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad"
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has stated that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will double this year. 

    Advertisement

    Kiyosaki has predicted that the price of BTC could potentially reach the $200,000 level as early as this year.

    "I think Bitcoin will double in price this year…. Possibly a high of $200k," he said in a recent social media post.

    The flagship cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $113,108, according to CoinGecko data. 

    Advertisement

    Polymarket bettors disagree

    Kiyosaki's prediction might be extremely optimistic given that there is only a tiny 2% chance of Bitcoin reaching $200,000 this year, according to Polymarkets users. 

    https://polymarket.com/event/what-price-will-bitcoin-hit-in-2025?tid=1761717264634

    In fact, the odds of BTC hitting $150,000 currently stand at only 14%. For comparison, they were at 38% in early October. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/27/2025 - 08:58
    Now Official: Bitcoin (BTC) Not in Downtrend
    ByArman Shirinyan

    However, "Uptober" ended up being a massive failure, and the leading cryptocurrency is on track to finish this month in the red. 

    Bitcoin is currently down 10.3% from the record high of $126,080 that was recorded on Oct. 6. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 5:22
    Solana Shades XRP: 'There Is No Bridge Currency'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 0:01
    This Bitcoin (BTC) Fakeout Can Destroy $100,000, Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Add Zero? XRP Getting Squeezed
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    World AI Show – Malaysia 2025 Day 1 Concludes with 1500+ Delegates and High-Impact Dialogues on the Nation’s AI Ambitions
    CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes with the finale edition of the year in Oman — Where Vision Meets Vigilance to Secure the Sultanate’s Digital Tomorrow
    WEEX Powers Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Strengthening Ties with Local Community As Most KOL Friendly Exchange
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 6:14
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 5:22
    Solana Shades XRP: 'There Is No Bridge Currency'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 0:01
    This Bitcoin (BTC) Fakeout Can Destroy $100,000, Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Add Zero? XRP Getting Squeezed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all