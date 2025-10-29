'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has stated that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will double this year.

Advertisement

Kiyosaki has predicted that the price of BTC could potentially reach the $200,000 level as early as this year.

"I think Bitcoin will double in price this year…. Possibly a high of $200k," he said in a recent social media post.

The flagship cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $113,108, according to CoinGecko data.

Advertisement

Polymarket bettors disagree

Kiyosaki's prediction might be extremely optimistic given that there is only a tiny 2% chance of Bitcoin reaching $200,000 this year, according to Polymarkets users.

In fact, the odds of BTC hitting $150,000 currently stand at only 14%. For comparison, they were at 38% in early October.

However, "Uptober" ended up being a massive failure, and the leading cryptocurrency is on track to finish this month in the red.

Bitcoin is currently down 10.3% from the record high of $126,080 that was recorded on Oct. 6.