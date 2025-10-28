AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor on Personal BTC Holdings: "You Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin"

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 15:54
    Michael Saylor reaffirms loyalty to Bitcoin with a no-sell post after five years.
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor on Personal BTC Holdings: "You Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin"
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A leading Bitcoin (BTC) holder and advocate, Michael Saylor, has again sparked conversation on the true essence of acquiring the asset. In a post on X, Saylor referenced his post from exactly five years ago when he declared his personal Bitcoin holdings.

    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor's $175 million Bitcoin bet now over $2 billion

    Notably, Saylor emphatically stated, "You do not sell your Bitcoin." The statement reinforces his advocacy over the years and the philosophy behind his aggressive acquisition model for his business intelligence firm, Strategy.

    Saylor considers Bitcoin a long-term store of value and not just a trade asset. He maintains that true Bitcoin believers should HODL onto the coin no matter how volatile the market gets. This is because he remains optimistic that the asset will always appreciate and recover.

    For context, Saylor clarified that he personally had, within a space of about 10 years, accumulated 17,732 BTC as of 2020. This indicates that he has been HODLing all of his purchases over the years to build such a large portfolio. According to him, the average purchase price of his personal holdings was $9,882 per BTC.

    Saylor’s average price below $10,000 indicates that most of his accumulations were done when the coin traded for less. Since September 2020, Bitcoin has not exchanged hands below $10,000. This confirms that he matches his Bitcoin evangelism with action by not selling.

    It is worth mentioning that Saylor's post from Oct. 28, 2020, clarified that the board of Strategy was well aware of his personal holdings before the company commenced buying. This was probably to avoid any conflict of interest and be fully transparent on his part.

    Enduring message to Bitcoin holders

    Interestingly, Michael Saylor’s personal holdings of 17,732 BTC at an average cost of $9,882 amounts to $175,227,624. As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $114,820.16, and the same holding has an estimated value of $2,035,988,240. This gives Saylor over $1.86 billion in unrealized profits.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 10/28/2025 - 15:12
    Bitcoin Could Soar 40% in November 2025, Price History Reveals
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The value gained supports Saylor’s unwavering long-term conviction despite different volatile market cycles in the last 15 years of owning the asset.

    For instance, when the great crypto liquidation happened recently as a result of geopolitical tensions, Saylor’s message to investors was, "Don't stop believing."

    Thus, his recent message urging investors holding Bitcoin not to sell their asset is born out of conviction that the coin will appreciate and outperform fiat currencies. Saylor opines that selling Bitcoin means giving up on a credible asset.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 15:48
    'It's Prime Time': SBI CEO Praises Ripple's Latest XRP, RLUSD Utility Push
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Oct 28, 2025 - 15:43
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes with the finale edition of the year in Oman — Where Vision Meets Vigilance to Secure the Sultanate’s Digital Tomorrow
    WEEX Powers Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Strengthening Ties with Local Community As Most KOL Friendly Exchange
    MWX to Launch First AI Token Marketplace on Aerodrome, Expanding Global SME Access
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 15:54
    Michael Saylor on Personal BTC Holdings: "You Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin"
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 15:48
    'It's Prime Time': SBI CEO Praises Ripple's Latest XRP, RLUSD Utility Push
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 28, 2025 - 15:43
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 28
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all