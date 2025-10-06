AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, XRP Next? Ripple CEO Confirms Next Stage, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Fight Begins — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 15:45
    Crypto market today: Bollinger Bands reveal why XRP may be next in line; Ripple CEO confirms privacy as next frontier for XRP; Shiba Inu is close to securing a bull run.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, XRP Next? Ripple CEO Confirms Next Stage, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Fight Begins — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP targets new ATH

    Bollinger Bands reveal why XRP may be next in line.

    • Current price. XRP trades at $3.01, eyeing resistance at $3.10.

    XRP is poised to reach an all-time high after Bitcoin's breakout. It's trading at $3.01, with immediate resistance at $3.10. If it breaks through this ceiling, it could reach $3.30 and $3.40. That's what market participants see as the next extension of the current structure. On the downside, $2.73 is the support line.

    • Technical outlook. XRP remains above its 20-week average ($2.80)

    Weekly dynamics support the bullish scenario as XRP is trading above its 20-week average at $2.80 — a signal that buyers still control the market. More importantly, the Bollinger Bands on this time frame are expanding. The upper band is at $3.57 and the lower at $1.90.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, XRP Next? Ripple CEO Confirms Next Stage, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Fight Begins — Crypto News Digest
    Michael Saylor Reveals Key Risks of Bitcoin Strategy Amid $3.9 Billion Fair Value
    Big Day for Crypto on Wall Street: Grayscale ETPs Activate ETH, SOL Staking
    Morning Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Targets $150,000 After $3.55 Billion ETF Boom, XRP Nets $219,400,000 Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes $0.000014, Binance Lists Aster

    Band widening is historically a trigger for explosive trends. Earlier this year, a similar widening preceded XRP's rise from $0.60 to over $3.50 in less than three months. This move still defines the token's performance narrative.

    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO confirms privacy as next frontier for XRP

    XRP enters new stage of adoption, and it's about privacy, Ripple CEO confirms.

    • Key revelation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed that the next major step for XRP

    Ripple CEO confirmed the next stage for XRP’s institutional adoption, and it is privacy. That’s what prominent XRP Ledger contributor, known online as Vet, shared in a recent X post with a photo of him speaking directly to Garlinghouse, Ripple’s chief executive.

    Garlinghouse’s answer highlights what many in the XRP Ledger community already see as the final gap in the ecosystem. The network has introduced decentralized identifiers (DID), on-chain credentials and permissioned domains to bring compliance into the picture. 

    It now supports multipurpose tokens (MPTs) for efficient tokenization, along with a native DEX that combines AMM liquidity with an order book.

    • What’s next. The missing piece, according to both developers and Ripple leadership, is a privacy layer

    What remains, according to both developers and Ripple leadership, is a privacy layer. That includes lending and borrowing functions under proposal XLS-66, where institutions could use tokenized real-world assets as collateral, while zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) keep balances and transfers confidential.

    Shiba Inu approaches pivotal breakout zone 

    Shiba Inu is close to securing bull run, but another push is needed.

    • Technical setup. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is nearing a decisive moment on the charts.

    On the charts, Shiba Inu is about to enter a pivotal point as bulls and bears wrestle over a possible breakout that might determine the next significant market direction. Following weeks of sideways consolidation and declining volatility, SHIB looks to be finally waking up.

    On the daily time frame, a notable volume spike and a potential 100 EMA (orange line) breakthrough are forming. Bulls’ attempts to regain momentum have been consistently rejected by the 100-day exponential moving average, which has long served as dynamic resistance for SHIB. The price action, however, appears to be regaining strength this time.

    • Price outlook. A decisive break above $0.0000135 could trigger a sustained bullish move

    Near $0.0000120, the coin recently recovered from its ascending trendline and pushed upward toward the $0.0000135 zone, which is where the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle and the 100 EMA converge. Volume, which is an important confirmation metric for breakouts, has also started to rise noticeably, suggesting that large-scale or institutional traders may be setting up for a directional move.

    #XRP #Ripple News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:44
    Is DOGE Golden Cross Incoming? What to Watch Next
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:40
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:45
    Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, XRP Next? Ripple CEO Confirms Next Stage, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Fight Begins — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:44
    Is DOGE Golden Cross Incoming? What to Watch Next
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:40
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 6
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all