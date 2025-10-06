Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, XRP Next? Ripple CEO Confirms Next Stage, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Fight Begins — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP targets new ATH

Bollinger Bands reveal why XRP may be next in line.

Current price. XRP trades at $3.01, eyeing resistance at $3.10.

XRP is poised to reach an all-time high after Bitcoin's breakout. It's trading at $3.01, with immediate resistance at $3.10. If it breaks through this ceiling, it could reach $3.30 and $3.40. That's what market participants see as the next extension of the current structure. On the downside, $2.73 is the support line.

Technical outlook. XRP remains above its 20-week average ($2.80)

Weekly dynamics support the bullish scenario as XRP is trading above its 20-week average at $2.80 — a signal that buyers still control the market. More importantly, the Bollinger Bands on this time frame are expanding. The upper band is at $3.57 and the lower at $1.90.

Band widening is historically a trigger for explosive trends. Earlier this year, a similar widening preceded XRP's rise from $0.60 to over $3.50 in less than three months. This move still defines the token's performance narrative.

Ripple CEO confirms privacy as next frontier for XRP

XRP enters new stage of adoption, and it's about privacy, Ripple CEO confirms .

Key revelation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed that the next major step for XRP

Ripple CEO confirmed the next stage for XRP’s institutional adoption, and it is privacy. That’s what prominent XRP Ledger contributor, known online as Vet, shared in a recent X post with a photo of him speaking directly to Garlinghouse, Ripple’s chief executive.

Garlinghouse’s answer highlights what many in the XRP Ledger community already see as the final gap in the ecosystem. The network has introduced decentralized identifiers (DID), on-chain credentials and permissioned domains to bring compliance into the picture.

It now supports multipurpose tokens (MPTs) for efficient tokenization, along with a native DEX that combines AMM liquidity with an order book.

What’s next. The missing piece, according to both developers and Ripple leadership, is a privacy layer

What remains, according to both developers and Ripple leadership, is a privacy layer. That includes lending and borrowing functions under proposal XLS-66, where institutions could use tokenized real-world assets as collateral, while zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) keep balances and transfers confidential.

Shiba Inu approaches pivotal breakout zone

Shiba Inu is close to securing bull run, but another push is needed.

Technical setup. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is nearing a decisive moment on the charts.

On the charts, Shiba Inu is about to enter a pivotal point as bulls and bears wrestle over a possible breakout that might determine the next significant market direction. Following weeks of sideways consolidation and declining volatility, SHIB looks to be finally waking up.

On the daily time frame, a notable volume spike and a potential 100 EMA (orange line) breakthrough are forming. Bulls’ attempts to regain momentum have been consistently rejected by the 100-day exponential moving average, which has long served as dynamic resistance for SHIB. The price action, however, appears to be regaining strength this time.

Price outlook. A decisive break above $0.0000135 could trigger a sustained bullish move

Near $0.0000120, the coin recently recovered from its ascending trendline and pushed upward toward the $0.0000135 zone, which is where the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle and the 100 EMA converge. Volume, which is an important confirmation metric for breakouts, has also started to rise noticeably, suggesting that large-scale or institutional traders may be setting up for a directional move.