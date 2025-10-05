AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Is Next in All-Time High Line After Bitcoin, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 5/10/2025 - 13:08
    Bitcoin hits all-time high, Bollinger Bands reveal why XRP may be next in line
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is poised to reach an all-time high after Bitcoin's breakout. It's trading at $3.01, with immediate resistance at $3.10. If it breaks through this ceiling, it could reach $3.30 and $3.40. That's what market participants see as the next extension of the current structure. On the downside, $2.73 is the support line.

    Weekly dynamics support the bullish scenario as XRP is trading above its 20-week average at $2.80 — a signal that buyers still control the market.

    More importantly, the Bollinger Bands on this time frame are expanding. The upper band is at $3.57 and the lower at $1.90.

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    Band widening is historically a trigger for explosive trends. Earlier this year, a similar widening preceded XRP's rise from $0.60 to over $3.50 in less than three months. This move still defines the token's performance narrative.

    Best scenario for XRP price

    Right now, the most important thing is the weekly close. If XRP's price remains above $2.73, it keeps the bullish formation intact. But if it drops below that price, it could challenge the overall idea that the market is trending up.

    In this case, the next point to watch will be $3.20.

    Bitcoin has already reached an all-time high, setting the standard for the market. Bollinger Bands make XRP the next candidate in line for this challenge. It is supported by both short-term resistance tests and a widening weekly structure that echoes the altcoin's most powerful rallies.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
