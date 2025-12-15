Bitcoin Hash Rate Falls by Most Since 2024 Halving, and China May Be Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As was recently revealed by Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Asset Research at VanEck, Bitcoin's hash rate has fallen by about 100 EH/s, what makes it the steepest drawdown since the 2024 halving event. With current total network hash rate estimated at 1,200-1,300 EH/s under prevailing difficulty, the loss represents about 8% of global computing power securing the network.

Advertisement

Nano Labs CEO, whom Sigel cited, estimated the scale of the shutdowns using an average of 250 TH/s per mining unit, placing the implied number of offline machines at around 400,000.

For him, the root of the problem is in Bitcoin's mining operations in China’s Xinjiang region, where facilities have reportedly been shutting down progressively.

Bitcoin Hash Rate Falls by Most Since 2024 Halving



Ex-Chairman of $CAN says 400k BTC mining machines shut off in China https://t.co/4RQ0O2esh3 pic.twitter.com/q5OopJq10M — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) December 15, 2025

At the same time, a Chinese regulatory notice made the rounds on social media, which states that local companies are being asked to cooperate with authorities on disclosures related to virtual currency mining activity, with a fixed response deadline in early December 2025.

Advertisement

While the document does not announce a blanket ban, the timing aligns closely with the observed hash rate contraction.

China FUD drags Bitcoin price down

Needless to say, Bitcoin price action has remained weak. The cryptocurrency has failed multiple attempts to sustain levels above $90,000 per BTC, with each rejection followed by brutal sell pressure.

Advertisement

Interestingly, trading data shows elevated volumes on Binance during downside moves rather than during rebounds, suggesting that the core place where distribution happens is a black-and-yellow crypto exchange.

It isno surprise that market participants have raised the possibility that Chinese miners affected by shutdowns are liquidating Bitcoin reserves to fund operational exits, equipment relocation or power loss adjustments.

There is no public confirmation tying specific selling flows to Chinese miners, and Binance’s regulatory access within China remains limited, but the overlap between hash rate losses and sustained spot selling has definitely drawn attention.