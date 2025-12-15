Advertisement
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 15/12/2025 - 13:22
    MicroStrategy has increased its total Bitcoin holdings 670,000 BTC with another mammoth purchase.
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July
    MicroStrategy purchased 10,645 Bitcoins for $980.3 million between Dec. 8 and 14, averaging $92,124 per BTC, according to a Monday announcement. This acquisition was financed through proceeds from at-the-market (ATM) equity offerings.

    This marks the company's biggest Bitcoin purchase since July. 

    This addition brings total holdings to 671,268 BTC

    The latest purchase is a tad bigger than the 10,624 BTC (about $963 million worth) that Strategy purchased between Dec. 1 and 7. 

    Despite the mammoth Bitcoin buy conducted by Strategy, the price of Bitcoin remains below the psychologically important $90,000 level. 

    Could Strategy sell Bitcoin? 

    As reported by U.Today, CEO Fong Lee did not rule out selling some of Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings if there is a prolonged crypto winter.

    Lee noted that Bitcoin remains a core part of Strategy’s long-term plan.

    However, Lee has also noted that Bitcoin remains a core part of Strategy's long-term plan.

