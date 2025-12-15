BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July

MicroStrategy purchased 10,645 Bitcoins for $980.3 million between Dec. 8 and 14, averaging $92,124 per BTC, according to a Monday announcement. This acquisition was financed through proceeds from at-the-market (ATM) equity offerings.

This marks the company's biggest Bitcoin purchase since July.

This addition brings total holdings to 671,268 BTC

The latest purchase is a tad bigger than the 10,624 BTC (about $963 million worth) that Strategy purchased between Dec. 1 and 7.

Despite the mammoth Bitcoin buy conducted by Strategy, the price of Bitcoin remains below the psychologically important $90,000 level.

Could Strategy sell Bitcoin?

As reported by U.Today , CEO Fong Lee did not rule out selling some of Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings if there is a prolonged crypto winter.

Lee noted that Bitcoin remains a core part of Strategy’s long-term plan.

