    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Even Hit $200,000, According to Popular Indicator

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 13:09
    Market could be ready for more, as greed is not even close despite Bitcoin trading around $120,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin, is now only a hair below its peak thanks to a recent surge that has brought it close to $121,000. However, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index is still at a neutral level of 57, in spite of the price spike, far from the extreme greed readings that usually indicate overheated conditions. This difference is giving rise to conjecture that Bitcoin may have a lot more room to grow, possibly even doubling or tripling from its current value.

    More place to move

    The most significant rallies in Bitcoin’s history have taken place when the market was far from euphoric. According to the index’s current reading, investor sentiment is still cautious despite Bitcoin’s significant recovery from its lows earlier in the year. As a result, the rally might not be fueled by speculative mania but rather by consistent inflows from institutional and retail investors, who view Bitcoin as digital gold in an uncertain macroeconomic context.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Furthermore, technical analysis demonstrates that Bitcoin’s moving averages are continuously rising, and that the price is comfortably above its major supports. Market participants appear to be positioning for higher moves without using reckless leverage, as evidenced by the volatility remaining high but not unsustainable. A significant retracement is what many analysts would anticipate if sentiment were already at the level of extreme greed. The market is still gaining momentum according, to the neutral index.

    Bitcoin to accelerate?

    This is consistent with predictions made by a number of well-known traders — that Bitcoin may test $150,000 in the coming months, and possibly $200,000 in the next significant cycle. Risks still exist, of course. Large-scale liquidations, macroeconomic tightening or an abrupt change in regulatory pressure could all put a stop to the rally.

    However, for the time being, the absence of raging sentiment appears to be encouraging for Bitcoin bulls. The conclusion is that Bitcoin is unusually and historically bullishly sitting just below ATH with neutral sentiment. Even the most optimistic investors may be surprised by the next leg up, if history repeats itself, as $200,000 may not be as unrealistic as it first appeared.

    #Bitcoin
