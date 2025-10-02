AdvertisementAdvert.
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Reclaims $120K. Is ATH Next?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 15:53
    Bitcoin is surging sharply higher as the U.S. government shutdown continues
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Reclaims $120K. Is ATH Next?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has reclaimed the $120,000 level for the first time since Aug. 14 on the Bitfinex exchange. 

    https://www.tradingview.com/chart/yAgtHh3T/?symbol=BITSTAMP%3ABTCUSD

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $120,020 on the popular trading platform, steadily approaching its current record high of $124,128.

    The top coin has seen a relentless rally amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has seemingly bolstered the case for a non-sovereign safe haven.

    Bitcoin Approaching $120,000 Amid Government Shutdown 

    It is worth noting that both the S&P 500, the main stock market index, and gold hit new record highs today, which is rather unusual. Both risk-on and risk-off assets are rallying amid expectations of two additional rate cuts in 2025. 

    How high can Bitcoin surge during 'Uptober'? 

    According to Polymarket bettors, there is a 35% chance of Bitcoin hitting $130,000 this October. At the same time, Bitcoin is expected to top $126,000 by the vast majority of market participants. 

    There is also a 4% chance of the leading cryptocurrency surging all the way to $150,000 during this month. 

    The odds of Bitcoin skyrocketing to $200,000 within a single month currently stand at just 1%. 

    JPMorgan turns bullish on Bitcoin 

    In the meantime, JPMorgan analysts recently opined that the leading cryptocurrency is undervalued compared to gold. Bitcoin's market cap would have to rise by 42% in order to match the total private sector investment in gold on a volatility-adjusted basis. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
