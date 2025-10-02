BlackRock Hits $38 Billion in Bitcoin OI, Flips Coinbase’s Deribit

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ($IBIT) has continued to make waves in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

While it already leads the spot Bitcoin ETF market, BlackRock has now extended its dominance to Bitcoin futures, according to a recent X post from senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

According to Balchunas, BlackRock has amassed a massive $38 billion in open interest, overtaking Coinbase’s Deribit platform to become the largest venue for Bitcoin options.

BlackRock overtakes Coinbase’s Deribit

After dominating Bitcoin options for years, Coinbase-associated Deribit has finally been outpaced by BlackRock, stepping down as the second-largest venue for Bitcoin options.

Notably, the open interest in options tied to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has reached $38 billion, compared to the $32 billion recorded on Deribit.

The milestone has sparked discussions across the crypto community, as it comes less than a year after BlackRock launched Bitcoin options for IBIT in November 2024.

While this marks a significant achievement for the investment giant, it also underscores the growing role of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in shaping the future of cryptocurrencies.

With BlackRock relentlessly accumulating Bitcoin and driving institutional demand for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the firm has consistently outpaced other spot Bitcoin ETFs in daily inflows.

Now, with its influence extending into the Bitcoin derivatives market, commentators suggest BlackRock could soon play a decisive role in price discovery and volatility for Bitcoin.

One observer noted that the BlackRock options market often features tighter bid/ask spreads than those offered by other leading investment giants, further fueling its rise as a market leader.

Nonetheless, analysts have highlighted that the reshuffling of leadership in the Bitcoin derivatives market signals Wall Street’s growing dominance in the Bitcoin ecosystem.