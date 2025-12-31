Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Sees New Year Exchange Exodus: 204,000,000,000 in 24 Hours

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 13:26
    Shiba Inu is shaving off some serious fat in the last 24 hours, mostly thanks to exchange outflows that are somewhat traditional for the New Year.
    Shiba Inu Sees New Year Exchange Exodus: 204,000,000,000 in 24 Hours
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu is ending the year in a quiet but structurally interesting position. Price action remains compressed near the $0.000007 zone, a level that has already proven its relevance multiple times. While volatility is low and momentum indicators look uninspiring at first glance, on-chain data is telling a more nuanced story that investors should not ignore.

    Shiba Inu flowing away

    Over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu saw roughly 204 billion SHIB leave exchanges, resulting in a net outflow of about -204,000,000,000 tokens at press time. That kind of move is not noise. Large exchange outflows typically suggest that holders are transferring assets into self-custody rather than preparing to sell. Simply put, supply available for immediate selling pressure is shrinking, which tends to support price stability or set the stage for recovery if demand returns.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    From a technical perspective, SHIB is still trading below its short- and midterm moving averages, with the 26 EMA and 50 EMA acting as clear overhead resistance. This confirms that the broader trend remains bearish. However, the current consolidation near local lows indicates exhaustion rather than aggressive distribution. RSI hovering in the lower range supports the idea that downside momentum is weakening, not accelerating.

    The key caveat is that exchange flows are dynamic. While the latest data shows a sizable outflow, inflows can return quickly if market sentiment shifts, especially around low-liquidity periods like year-end trading. That means this signal is only valid in the context of current conditions and should not be treated as a permanent structural change.

    SHIB faces strong support

    Looking ahead, investors should watch two things closely: whether SHIB can hold above the $0.000007 support, and whether exchange reserves continue to decline or suddenly reverse. Sustained outflows combined with even a modest reclamation of the 26 EMA would significantly improve the recovery narrative. Failure to hold support, on the other hand, would likely invite another leg down before any meaningful bounce.

    For now, Shiba Inu is not in breakout mode, but it is also not collapsing. The removal of over 200 billion tokens from exchanges is a constructive signal on an otherwise dull market, suggesting accumulation rather than panic. If this behavior persists into early 2026, SHIB could quietly build the foundation for its next directional move.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB
