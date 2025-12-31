Advertisement
    Cardano's Hoskinson Breaks Down 'New ADA' as NIGHT Jumps 23.89% This Week

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 13:31
    NIGHT is up 23.89% this week, and Hoskinson says "new ADA" is not a token switch, it is the Cardano story widening through Midnight while the market decides if it cares.
    Cardano's Hoskinson Breaks Down 'New ADA' as NIGHT Jumps 23.89% This Week
    Midnight is officially in "price discovery" mode, and that alone is changing how people talk about Cardano's next chapter. With the early numbers being big enough to get people's attention — not just the Cardano loyalists, but anyone who sees new liquidity pop up fast — it is going to be hard to ignore what's happening.

    CoinMarketCap lists Midnight (NIGHT) at $0.09209, up 23.89% over the past week. It is ranked 47th based on market cap, with a market cap of $1.52 billion. There is some activity, but it is nothing too crazy: the 24-hour volume is listed at $101.32 million, down 7.48% for the day, and the market cap figure is down 5.81%. 

    That is the background for Charles Hoskinson's "new ADA" line, which a lot of people misunderstood at first. In a post about watching the Midnight trade, Hoskinson described the market mood as a fight between two dragons. 

    Battle of two dragons

    One is the last few years of crypto, cynicism, pessimism, survival trading, doing whatever it takes to make it to tomorrow. The other is the optimistic version of the industry, the one that still thinks crypto can become real infrastructure and pull billions of people in.

    His message could not have been clearer as, for him, NIGHT is not a new token. It is a whole new era, and Midnight is one of the first live tests of whether optimism can still win on public markets.

    If holders keep climbing and the volume starts rising with them, the weekly pump looks like a launch success turning into a trend.

    #Cardano News #Cardano Midnight #Cardano
