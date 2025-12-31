Ripple Exec Reacts to $1.6 Trillion Asset Manager XRP Spotlight: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Reece Merrick has reacted to a recent tweet by global investment management firm Franklin Templeton, which spotlighted XRP Ledger and its native token, XRP.

In a tweet, the California-based company, which has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management, shared a view from its head of digital assets, Roger Bayston, regarding the XRP Ledger and XRP.

According to Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, "XRP Ledger is a payments-first blockchain enabling real-time, low-cost settlement and cross-border transaction efficiency." Bayston added that within a diversified digital portfolio, Franklin Templeton views XRPL’s native token, XRP, as a foundational building block given its market cap significance.

Franklin Templeton spotlighted XRPZ, its exchange-traded product launched to provide investors with exposure to the price movements of XRP.

Ripple executive reacts

This caught the attention of Ripple executive Reece Merrick, who reacted with an emoji-laden tweet.

Merrick lauds the collaboration between Ripple and Franklin Templeton as a bullish indication. Merrick indicated this with the use of a partnership emoji and a rocket emoji while tagging Ripple and Franklin Templeton.

Franklin Templeton has two collaborations with Ripple in focus: a partnership with DBS Bank for tokenized trading and lending solutions using the XRP Ledger (XRPL), and the launch of the spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Franklin Templeton launched its XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Franklin XRP Trust (XRPZ), on NYSE Arca in November, giving investors regulated access to the XRP token, with one of Wall Street’s oldest institutions entering the growing field of XRP fund issuers, which now includes Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares and Canary Capital.

Interest in XRP is increasing, particularly as digital assets gain regulatory clarity. Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF remains part of a broader trend of institutional players entering the crypto space through regulated investment vehicles.