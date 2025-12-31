Advertisement
    Cardano Ends 2025 With Unexpected Governance-Driven Integrations

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 13:15
    Cardano is set to expand its data and oracle footprint in the coming year, with potential Dune and Pyth Network integration.
    Cardano Ends 2025 With Unexpected Governance-Driven Integrations
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Cardano (ADA) blockchain is signing off 2025 on a high as the community’s governance has officially approved a budget decision. In an update by the Cardano Foundation, the ratification of the Critical Integrations Budget Info Action (BIA) marks a critical milestone for the ecosystem.

    Cardano governance approves Critical Integrations Budget

    Notably, it paves the way for the integration of third-party applications like Dune and Pyth Network into the Cardano blockchain. More importantly, the structure and funding arrangements have gained massive support as six out of the seven constitutional committee members approved it.

    It also enjoyed over 85% of delegated representatives’ support, as these voted in favor of the ratification.

    According to the Cardano Foundation, the community will now focus on building a successful ecosystem. They hope to shift attention to how "data is accessed and understood on Cardano." This suggests that the finer details of enabling advanced DeFi and RWA applications on Cardano will be given priority.

    The implication of the current development is that data on Cardano will likely be easier to access and transparent. Similarly, developers, analysts and institutions will have a better understanding of data on the blockchain.

    It is worth mentioning that with major data and analytics integrations cleared by the constitutional committee to proceed, the network will experience a shift from governance decision to execution.

    According to EMURGO, the cofounding entity of the blockchain, while the BIA approval covers content and structure, the next phase involves Treasury Withdrawal Action. Thus, members of the community can look forward to the release of the actual funds.

    This critical step would signal the movement of the integration from "approved on paper" to the concrete execution phase. It currently needs oversight and support from the constitutional committee and delegated representatives.

    Treasury withdrawal phase next as post-Voltaire model progresses

    This update from the Cardano Foundation and EMURGO signals that Cardano’s post-Voltaire model is working as planned.

    Progress has been on a steady increase since the start of 2025. In February, for instance, Cardano achieved a major milestone when it completed the Plomin hard fork upgrade.

    That was when over six billion ADA were assigned to delegated representatives. It was a crucial step in the history of getting the network more decentralized. This guarantees that decision-making is more community-driven and enjoys the support of all on the network.

    #Cardano
