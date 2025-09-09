Advertisement
    Binance Warns Crypto Projects Against Listing Scams: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 9/09/2025 - 15:43
    Binance warns of rising wave of crypto listing scams
    Major crypto exchange Binance has issued an important security reminder for crypto projects, urging them to stay vigilant against fake listing agents and scams.

    Binance, in an official blog post, stated that it has become aware of bad actors attempting to exploit the Binance brand by falsely claiming to be Binance Business Development (BD) employees, official "listing agents," or intermediaries who can guarantee a listing on the Binance platform for a fee.

    These claims are a scam, Binance added, as such listings are never guaranteed. This is because Binance evaluates every project on its merits, taking into account factors such as community demand, market conditions, compliance, project viability and business model sustainability, among others.

    Crypto projects should note that Binance does not accept or recognize any third-party individual or agency to apply for a listing or negotiate on their behalf.

    Binance also does not charge a "listing fee" or any other fees for the platform itself as it seeks to list and support promising projects to meet user demand, not to collect application fees.

    In this light, anyone claiming to represent or be affiliated with Binance and requesting payments in any form of fees or tokens before the conditions above are met might be a scam. In addition, Binance will never contact users by "official email" for listing matters or ask for "listing fees" in any channels.

    Binance opens crypto payments for 31,000 merchants in South Africa

    Through a new partnership with Zapper, one of South Africa’s leading payment providers, over 31,000 merchants will now be able to accept crypto.

    From Sept. 9, 2025, Binance Pay will be accepted at over 31,000 South African merchants through Zapper, expanding the Binance Pay network to 63,000 merchants.

    Binance Pay currently supports more than 100 cryptocurrencies, including 1INCH, ACH, ACT, ADA, APE, APT, ATOM, AXS, BNB, BONK, BTC, BCH, CAKE, CHZ, COTI, CTSI, DAI, DOGE, DOT, EGLD, EOS, ETC, ETH, EUR, FDUSD, FIL, FLOKI, FTM, GALA, HBAR, INJ, IOTX, LINK, LTC, MANA, NEO, NEIRO, NOT, OM, ONT, OSMO, PEPE, POL, QTUM, SHIB, SOL, TON, TRX, TUSD, UNI, USDC, USDP, USDT, VET, XLM, XRP, XTZ, ZEC and ZIL.

