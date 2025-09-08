Advertisement
    Binance Reports Major Shift in XRP, BTC, ETH Proof of Reserves

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 8/09/2025 - 13:06
    Binance recently released its 34th proof-of-reserves snapshot
    Binance Reports Major Shift in XRP, BTC, ETH Proof of Reserves
    Major crypto exchange Binance has published its 34th Proof-of-Reserves Snapshot. These include major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL) and BNB, as well as stablecoins Tether (USDT), First Digital USD (FDUSD) and USDC.

    As of Sept. 1, Binance reports 608,017 BTC held for users, representing 2.85% growth, or 16,858 BTC added from August. 

    Binance reports its Bitcoin net balances to be 629,273 BTC, broken down into an exchange balance of 600,060 BTC and third-party custody of 29,213 BTC.

    For Ethereum, Binance disclosed 4,340,935 ETH held on behalf of users, a drop of 4.7%, or 214,079 ETH, from August, as reported by Wu Blockchain. 

    The crypto exchange revealed its Ethereum net balances to be 4,341,048 ETH, given as an exchange balance of 4,003,076 ETH and third-party custody of 337,971 ETH.

    XRP, SOL, BNB, USDT reserves disclosed

    Binance reports 2,708,196,286 XRP held for users with a total net balance of 2,788,066,030 XRP, which consists of an exchange balance of 2,679,656,480 XRP and third-party custody of 108,409,550 XRP.

    A total of 23,792,991 SOL is held on behalf of BNB customers, with net balances totaling 23,793,005 SOL. This consists of an exchange balance of 22,613,923 SOL and third-party custody of 1,179,082 ETH.

    A total of 39,305,748 BNB is held on behalf of Binance users, with net balances totaling 44,227,046 BNB. This is broken down into an exchange balance of 43,819,393 BNB and third-party custody of 407,652 BNB.

    Binance holds 31,255,725,065 USDT on behalf of users, representing a 4.69% increase, or 1.4 billion USDT added from Aug. 1.

